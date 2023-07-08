ASHLAND Riverfront Park in Ashland was a place of love, community and celebration for the third annual Ashland KY Pride Picnic on Saturday afternoon.
With the iconic blue and green bridges into the city serving as the backdrop, folks of all ages and identities flocked to the park to browse through an array of vendors that had been arranged into a makeshift town square.
At the center of the "town," a stage had been erected for eclectic performers and special guests.
Mayor Matt Perkins issued a proclamation at the beginning of the festival, declaring July 8, 2023, Pride Day in the City of Ashland.
"We are here to recognize and celebrate our folks with pride," Perkins said, "I'm honored to be here to celebrate diversity and community."
During his proclamation, Perkins said on behalf of the city, Ashland is committed to upholding this nation's principles, one of which being that all citizens have equal rights under law.
"We will work to eliminate prejudice wherever it exists with care and commitment," Perkins closed.
Sean Farrington, with Ashland KY Pride, stood just outside the check-in tables, diverting attention from protestors who spouted hateful rhetoric with warm welcomes.
Farrington said the goal of the event was to simply be present and create a sense of belonging for the LGBTQIA+ community, especially in eastern Kentucky.
In a later address following Perkins' proclamation, Farrington shared a brief insight into his spirituality and held prayer for those in attendance.
During his prayer, Farrington prayed for those protesting, that they one day would see the light and know that "God's love is all-inclusive," Farrington said.
"It's a great day to be gay in Ashland, Kentucky," Farrington told the crowd, which had grown to 100-plus within the first hour of the picnic.
Back at the check-in spot, Sharron Bragg had just finished preparing decorations.
"This gets bigger every year. It's important for the community to see such love and support," Bragg said.
Heather Hayes sat at a vendor's booth just behind Bragg with a table full of pins, keychains and other handcrafted goodies.
Hayes said all of her proceeds from the day would go toward another Ashland KY Pride member who was in need.
"It's exciting to see the waves of people and everyone just being themselves despite of it all," Hayes said.
Similar to Hayes, Brandi Dunn with Box and Birdie also had a table full of goodies, including earrings and other cutesy items, with a large portion of her proceeds gathered through her daughter's face painting being donated.
"The Dressing Room is an organization we care a lot about — my kid is pretty awesome," Dunn said.
The booths surrounding the park didn't all contain goods for purchase, with some entirely there for information.
Drew Bowling, the Assistant Director for Kentucky Fair Housing Council, possessed a wealth of knowledge for folks to prevent housing discrimination throughout the state.
Bowling said he had provided information to about 50 visitors early into the event, telling individuals how his team provides free legal support and assistance to any community.
Bowling, a native of Ashland, said his organization promotes what rights are entitled to homeowners and renters, especially in rural areas. "People are entitled to fair housing opportunities," Bowling said.
In a drastic distinction to the protestors' fire and brimstone language, the Episcopal Diocese of Lexington also sat in close proximity.
Handing out free prayers with a banner that read, "Here out of love," Tammy Janson, a teacher, said, "Love is louder than hate, always."
Janson motioned to the protestors again and then back over to the congregation of people sitting peacefully on the lawn, watching one of the performances.
"People are here living life like they should — with their loved ones and friends as one," Janson said.
The event was from 1-5 p.m. with performances planned by Lavender Black, Better off Fred, Zoee Mochenelle, Scarlett Rose Karmichael Heartt, Rob Pimp, Xavier Breath, Polly Pinhead and Lemmy Getit.
Happy Guys Italian Ice and Street Shawarma provided snacks around the lunch hour on Saturday.
(606) 326-2652 |