CANNONSBURG Combining the theatrical ambiance only achieved on the big screen with the comfort of a recliner and easy to reach snacks, the new VIP Auditorium at the Cinema at Camp Landing provides a unique experience for area moviegoers.
There are few things more inconvenient than getting settled in your seat at the movies just to realize you forgot something at the concession stand.
In the olden days one would be left with a dilemma: miss the previews and opening credits to head back for sour candy or suffer through without a snack.
In theater 7 at the Cinema at Camp Landing, one’s concession woes will be no more.
For $15 a ticket, ($7 more than a basic seat), moviegoers will have access to the special theater with food and beverage service.
With just the touch of a button, or phone screen, orders can be placed at the bar and concession stand to be delivered to the seat.
From popcorn to nachos, an ICEE, beer or cocktail, if it’s on the menu, it’s deliverable.
The new theater doesn’t just come with special service either. The new seating is state of the art, with controllable recliners offered in single-style seating or a loveseat for those who want to sit a bit closer on date night.
According to Cinema at Camp Landing’s marketing manager Chrissy Dillow, the theater isn’t exactly the first of its kind but the nearest comparable theater would require a trek to Charleston or Lexington.
Dillow said adding a VIP theater has been a goal for years, since she started in 2007.
“We’re super excited,” Dillow said “It’s good to finally see it open to the public.”
The theater will open to moviegoers today by playing “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a movie with a runtime of more than three hours.
Owner Jason Camp said there’s no better way to test out the cozy seating and waitstaff than to withstand a lengthy blockbuster. He added films will be rotating in the theater to give viewers a chance to see all the newest flicks from the comfort of VIP.
The theater holds 60 seats, so Camp recommends ticket seekers buy in advance online at cinemacamplanding.com
After 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, the theater will have showings for those 18 and older.
Camp and Dillow both expect success, with the cinema potentially adding more VIP sections dependent on the turnout for the first one.
With none like it in the immediate area, Dillow said the theater would make a great spot for coworker retreats or birthday parties. Camp added the theater will be available to rent.