ASHLAND Members of the Louisville Orchestra will perform a free concert on July 8 at the historic Paramount Arts Center as part of a two-year journey across Kentucky called “In Harmony — The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra.”
The tour, made possible through a budget appropriation from the Kentucky General Assembly, allows members of the Louisville Orchestra to connect with communities and neighbors throughout Kentucky using the undeniable power of music. Free tickets for the performance are available at louisvilleorchestra.org/inharmonytour.
Under the baton of Music Director and Conductor Teddy Abrams, the Louisville Orchestra brings an exciting program of orchestral favorites to Ashland. It’s a concert of overtures — kicking off with Bernstein’s hugely popular “Overture to Candide,” Abrams conducts the overture to his ground-breaking rap opera about Muhammed Ali, a bit of “Hi Ho Silver” from Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” and wrapping up with Tchaikovsky’s rousing “1812 Overture.”
Along the way, audience members will float down the Moldau River through the Czech countryside, experience contemporary pieces by two composers of the LO’s Creators Corps — TJ Cole and Kentucky native Tyler Taylor, sing along to an arrangement of “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” and revel in the jazz themes of Gershwin’s iconic “Rhapsody in Blue.”
Members of the orchestra will also deliver a short performance on July 8 at 3:00 pm at the Olive Hill Center for Arts & Education. The performance is free and open to the public; no ticket is required to attend.
“We are a community-centric orchestra, striving to foster artist-driven civic leadership and cultural well-being throughout the Commonwealth,” said Graham Parker, the Louisville Orchestra’s Chief Executive. “Meeting people where they are is a key part of bringing people into the arts, and that is what we hope to accomplish through this statewide tour.”