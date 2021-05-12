ASHLAND A Louisville man accused of delivering a little less than 2 pounds of methamphetamine to Ashland will be spending the next five years and eight months in federal custody.
Judge David L. Bunning sentenced 32-year-old Craig Simms to 68 months in the federal penitentiary, of which he’ll have to serve 85%. Once released, Simms will have another five years of federal supervised release.
Simms pleaded guilty earlier this year to to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He faced a 10-years-to-life sentence.
According to federal records, Simms and 30-year-old Charles Bosley III conspired to deliver meth to an informant in Ashland on May 8, 2020. Bosley set up the deal and Simms acted as the courier, toting 889 grams of meth across the state, according to court records.
Simms was stopped in Morehead, where troopers confiscated the drugs, $2,200 in cash and a driver's license belonging to Bosley, records show.
Simms was able to qualify for a “safety valve” in which the 10-year minimum sentence could be disregarded. According to a sentencing memorandum filed in his case, Simms was a disabled drug addict living in the same neighborhood as Bosley, who set up the deal and followed behind Simms on the way to Ashland.
Born with a disability and suffering from depression and anxiety, Simms had developed a drug addiction in his teenage years, according to the memorandum. Despite falling into a bad crowd in his neighborhood, the sentencing memorandum describes his family ties as a strong and positive influence in his life.
Simms acted as a dispensable courier to Bosley, agreeing to drive the car without questioning what was in it or how much — if any — he’d be paid, court records show.
“His role is best described as a human insurance policy for Mr. Bosley,” the memo stated. “Mr. Simms himself had no special skill, training or talent which made him indispensable; anyone with a driver’s license would have qualified as a potential recruit.”
Simms did tell the court he knew there would be drugs inside, he just didn’t know the specifics — defense attorneys described it as a “no questions asked type of request.”
Bosley is due for sentencing on June 14.
