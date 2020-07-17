CATLETTSBURG A Louisville man is in custody on several warrants in Boyd County, including one charging him with indecent exposure.
Michael A. Morris, 32, was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with indecent exposure in the second-degree, a bench warrant and a probation violation.
Morris was accused in April 8 of exposing his privates to a woman in Central Park in Ashland.
“The defendant’s actions under such circumstance were likely to cause affront or alarm, against the peace and dignity of the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” the warrant stated.
Louisville Metro Police caught up with the alleged exhibitionist on May 26, according to his warrant.
On Tuesday, Morris was finally returned to Boyd County, where he was also served a bench warrant for missing a hearing in district court in connection with a public intoxication rap.
And because of missing that hearing and the arrest warrant, Morris violated his probation, records show.
Morris was placed on probation in 2018 after being convicted on drug charges.
