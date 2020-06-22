According to Kentucky State Police, a Louisville man died after a three-vehicle accident in the Ewing portion of Fleming County on Saturday.
According to KSP Post 8, Melinda Thomas, 64, of Ewing, was traveling north on Ky. 165 in a 2017 Jeep when she stopped to make a left turn. Jordan Harding, 30, of Ewing, was going north on Ky. 165 in a 1999 Ford pickup when he attempted to avoid colliding with Thomas. Harding went into the southbound lane of the road, striking a 2002 Toyota operated by Robert Garrison, 64. Harding’s vehicle then struck Thomas’s Jeep.
Fleming County Coroner Winston Grannis pronounced Garrison deceased at the scene. Two passengers in Harding’s vehicle were transported to Meadowview Hospital by the Fleming County EMS. A third passenger was airlifted to University of Kentucky Hospital.
The passenger in the vehicle with Garrison was airlifted to UK, too.
Fleming County Sheriff’s Department, Flemingsburg Police Department, Flemingsburg Fire Department, Ewing Fire Department, Fleming County EMS and the coroner assisted KSP.
The collision remains under investigation by KSP Post 8.