CATLETTSBURG A Louisa woman is in custody after Boyd County Deputies said they found her passed out at the wheel in Marathon Station parking lot Saturday afternoon.
Wendy Sue Jude, 33, was charged with second-offense DUI, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance. As of Monday, Jude was being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond, according to jail records.
Deputies said around 5 p.m. Saturday, two witnesses called in a suspected DUI near the Marathon Station on Crider Drive. Following her to the gas station, the witnesses later told deputies they saw the 2001 Ford Escape swerving across the lanes.
When a deputy arrived, court records show he found Jude passed out in the driver's seat, with her foot on the brake, the keys in the ignition and her head on the steering wheel.
Slurring her words and unsteady on her feet, court records show Jude failed a field sobriety test.
A search of her vehicle turned up two marijuana roaches, gabapentin (a nerve pain pill) and clonezpam (a sedative used for anxiety), court records show.
Jude refused to take a blood draw, deputies noted.
