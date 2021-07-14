LOUISA Mountain Movers Theatre Company will premiere the Broadway show “Bright Star” on Friday at the Garden Theatre.
“Bright Star” is a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past, and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.
“The cast is composed of professional theater artists from as far away as Hollywood and as near as eastern Kentucky,” Kim Willard, artistic director for the theater, said. “You don’t want to miss this engaging bluegrass journey featuring live music from very talented individuals.”
The theater's history in Louisa dates to its 1921 opening on New Year's Eve. It was the center of the community until it closed in 1957. The building was used for various business and then abandoned. In 2019, it was purchased and refurbished to be used by MOMO for children's theater projects, as well as community and professional shows.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and July 20, and 22 through 24. A matinee is planned for 3 p.m. July 20.
Tickets can be purchased at the Garden Theatre’s door or on Eventbrite. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for senior adults, $9 for children. A $25 family pack is offered for families of four or more.
For more information, visit the MOMO website.