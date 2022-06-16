LOUISA The Louisa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in looking for a vandalism suspect with a taste for early '90s country tunes.
That's right — months after owners of the former Foodland building finally covered up the "Billy Bob loves Charlene" graffiti — the John Deere Green bandit struck again.
Police did not release whether or not the letters found on the side of the building were 3 feet tall, nor did they give any indication that the whole town thought the letters ought to be red.
When the photograph and the call for information was released on the department's Facebook page, one commenter suggested looking into any suspects living on 80 acres, raising sweet corn, kids and tomatoes.
Another suggested for anybody propped against a jukebox, which of course would clear the case but wouldn't result in a conviction since the suspect would be dead.
Louisa PD appeared to be holding the investigation close to the vest, because they did not reply.
Additionally, there's been no word on whether Billy Bob or Charlene was questioned in the matter.
Another commenter suggested petitioning to have the building registered as a historical site, while another stated they will make a special trip to Louisa to take in the town.
The Daily Independent reached out to Chief Greg Fugitt to ask about this defacement of property in relation to a Joe Diffie song. Fugitt did not respond.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisa Police Department at (606) 638-4058 or email at info@louisapd.org.
(606) 326-2653 |