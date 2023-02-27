LOUISA The Louisa Police Department announced Monday it seized 22 grams of meth from the streets and made three arrests over the weekend.
Working alongside the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence County Constable, police conducted a raid on Ginger Street on Saturday, according to an announcement.
A total of 22 grams of meth were seized from the home and two men on scene were charged with felony trafficking of meth, according to police.
Joseph Berry, 40, of Fort Gay, and Clarence J. Harless, 51, of Louisa, were taken into custody on felony trafficking charges and are being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, located in Paintsville.
A third man was also arrested on scene and charged with simple possession of meth. He has since been released.