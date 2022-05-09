ASHLAND Despite having COVID-19, Louisa resident Noah Thompson gave a heartfelt performance of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" for Sunday's "American Idol," which secured him a spot in the top 5.
The song choice was inspired by his grandmother, Karen, who raised him.
In fact, for the Mother's Day episode, Thompson got to spend some time with his grandmother and his son, Walker.
“Remember that one time, we were just driving down the road listening to that song, and you started busting out crying just listening,” Thompson, 20, said to his grandmother. “With this performance, I just hope to show my Grandma how much she means to me.”
The performance drew praise from judges.
Lionel Richie said COVID-19 may be working in Thompson's favor.
"You know, when you’re sick, you’re sounding a lot better. When I say that, the believability, the growl in your voice, that texture — that’s called selling, man," he said. "You nailed it."
Katy Perry agreed.
"I think adrenaline took over, Noah, and I think you had to surrender," she said. "You did the best that you have ever done tonight."
Luke Bryant said: “Noah, when you go to record your first record, you probably need to build a mobile studio in that room. The right vibes are happening in there. Like I said you sound great, I was telling Katy and whatever you got going on man, you look like a star in that room so great job.”
Before the performance of "Landslide," Thompson sang "Painted Blue" by Sundy Best, which he had performed on TikTok.
In upcoming episodes, Thompson will be mentored by country star and former "Idol" winner Carrie Underwood.
Because of the virus, Thompson gave a performance from his hotel room. Fritz Hager, who also had COVID-19, was represented by footage from his rehearsal. Hager also made the Top 5.
Other performers making the top five were:
Huntergirl, 23; Leah Marlene, 20; and Nicolina Bozzo, 18.
Contestants going home were Christian Guardino and Jay Copeland.
Thompson is the predicted winner of "American Idol," according to tvovermind.com.
American Idol airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC, and episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day they air.
