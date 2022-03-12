CATLETTSBURG A Louisa man was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury on a host of sex crimes involving a minor under the age of 12.
Clinton D. Whitt, 44, was indicted this week on four sex crime charges, including first-degree sodomy and first-degree rape.
Clinton was picked up Wednesday by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and is being held at the county jail on $250,000 bond.
According to the indictment, Whitt sexually abused the victim between March 2017 and August 2020.
Three of the four charges lodged against Whitt are Class A felonies, punishable with between 20 and 50 years in prison.
