CATLETTSBURG A DUI suspect tried to ditch his stash over a roadside bank during a Friday night traffic stop, according to court records.
A Boyd County deputy pulled the man over on northbound U.S. 23 following reports of an intoxicated motorcyclist, records show. Prior to initiating the stop, the deputy paced the motorcyclist and noticed he was speeding up and slowing down, the records state.
He also noticed the suspect was weaving across the lane, a criminal citation states.
Upon being stopped, the suspect almost fell over, court records show. He then reached into his pocket and threw something over the bank, according to the arresting deputy. After asking the suspect multiple times to put his hands up, the deputy grabbed hold of him and felt him tense up, leading the officer to believe the suspect was going to fight him, the citation notes.
The deputy put the suspect on the ground, handcuffed him, and then placed him in a cruiser, court records show.
Upon searching the grassy bank, the deputy found a pill bottle with alprazolam, clonzepam, gabapentin and Suboxone, court records show. All are commonly abused prescription drugs.
Richard A. Bowens, 30, of Louisa, was charged Saturday with a second-offense DUI, tampering with physical evidence, menacing and three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, as well as a couple traffic violations.
As of Monday, Bowens was being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.
