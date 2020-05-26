A Lawrence County man is in hot water after police said he stole a car Sunday night.
Shannon R. Justice, 27, of Louisa, was booked early Monday at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center on charges of automobile theft, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault and first-offense DUI.
As of Tuesday morning, the jail website does not show bond set in his case.
Chief Greg Fugitt of the Louisa Police Department said around 7 p.m. Sunday, his officers responded to call about a domestic violence situation. The victim told police her boyfriend, Justice, had assaulted her and broke her cell phone, according to Fugitt.
Justice then stole his a car belonging to his girlfriend's mother, the chief said.
Officers got a warrant and tracked Justice down at around 1:45 a.m., Fugitt said. The car was recovered as well, the chief added.
