LOUISA Kentucky State Police has arrested and charged a Louisa man in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation.
Russell L. Pack, 33, is facing 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material depicting children less than 12 years of age.
State Police said Pack was taken into custody Thursday after conducting a search warrant at his home.
The investigation was led by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a local, state and federal task force that investigates child sexual abuse material and predators seeking minors online.