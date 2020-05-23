ASHLAND More details have emerged in the federal case of Louisa man accused of coercing two girls into sending him sexually explicit images.
Dale Fraley, 48, currently faces four counts of enticing a minor through a computer, five counts of receiving child pornography and a sole count of possession of child pornography. He is currently on house arrest pending an Aug. 10 trial.
U.S. federal prosecutors for the most part agreed Thursday with Fraley's motion earlier this to exclude pornographic materials from evidence depicting performers over the age of 18. However, some images include a mix of the two minor victims in the case and a young woman who turned 18 a month prior the conduct alleged in the indictment, prosecutors wrote.
Federal prosecutors are asking the judge to allow those images, because the woman is a key witness in the case.
According to the response, the witness was solicited by Fraley through various social media personas to record sexual acts between herself and a victim and send those to him. The recordings were then used as blackmail against her during 2017 and 2018, the filing states.
One recording took place inside the locker room of an area high school, prosecutors noted.
During 2018, the witness and the two minor victims visited Fraley's home, record show. At his home, prosecutors stated he record the females engaging in sexual conduct.
At one point, the witness saw a stack of CDs with various names of minors written on them, including the two victims in the case, prosecutors wrote.
The witness eventually pieced together that Fraley was behind the multiple social media personas after seeing his computer open and the accounts pulled up, records show.
If convicted on all charges, Fraley could face a maximum of 230 years in prison and a minimum of 86 in prison. A single enticement charge carries with it a minimum of 15 years in prison.
The federal system has no parole and requires inmates to serve 85 percent of their sentence before being placed on supervised release.
