LOUISA If you ask Louisa Head Start students how their gardens grow, it won't be long until they can give you an answer.
Louisa Head Start recently partnered with Lawrence County Cooperative Extension and the Lawrence County Public Library to create raised bed gardens for each of its preschool classrooms.
The raised garden beds, constructed by Head Start parents and families, were filled with soil, plants and seeds donated by the Lawrence County Cooperative Extension Service. Lawrence County Public Library provided gardening gloves, hand tools, knee mats and plant labels. Head Start students, parents and teachers led the planting effort, sowing lettuce, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, beets, radishe, and a variety of flowers.
Parents and students alike were pleased.
“I like the project because it gives the kids something to look forward to, something new," parent Jade Fitchpatrick said. "It helps them feel like they are doing something important and gives them a sense of pride.”
Laura Maggard, Lawrence County Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources, said the project gives children an important lesson.
"Seeing these youngsters get their hands dirty planting vegetables that they will soon be able to harvest and eat is amazing and it is a privilege to be a part of," Maggard said. "There is a big percentage of youth that do not know where their food comes from and that is concerning. These students at Louisa Head Start are gaining information they will use forever."
Tammy Lemaster, outreach director at the Lawrence County Public Library, said the library was happy to participate.
"So many people don’t understand the process of cultivating, planting and caring for a garden," she said. "This was a great teachable opportunity that they will never forget.”
Louisa Head Start Center, at 409 W. Pike St., is part of Northeast Head Start, which serves 3- and 4-year-old children and their families in Lawrence, Carter, Elliott and Greenup counties.