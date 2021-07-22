A Louisa fishing duo reeled in a great deal of scholarship money as a result of some remarkable performances on the water.
“Bass brothers” William Copley and Jake Lycans grabbed $112,000 to Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, by becoming state champions with a two-day total of 30.54 pounds at Green River Lake.
They also finished in the runner-up spot for Angler of the Year, netting them another $112,000 in scholarship money to Drury.
Lycans and Copley finished in second place in the Bradley Roy Tournament to earn $90,000 in scholarship money. That’s a grand total of $314,000.
The two will compete in the high school nationals on Lake Chickamauga in Dayton, Tennessee, later this month.