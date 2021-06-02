ASHLAND A pillar of the music world has died.
Earle Louder, who was a professor of tuba and euphonium at Morehead State University, died May 26. He was 88.
Louder completed his undergraduate work at Michigan State University, where he studied with the renowned euphonium artist Leonard Falcone. He earned his doctoral degree at Florida State University and achieved the distinction of being the first to complete the doctor of music degree in euphonium performance.
Dr. Stacy Baker, a tubist, was hired to replace Louder when he retired from Morehead State University in 1996.
“I had known of him throughout the early years of my career,” Baker said. “When his position came open at MSU when he retired, everybody knew about that job.”
She said although he wasn’t on the search committee, he sat in on the process.
“He had a beautiful voice, and he asked, ‘May I sit in for your recital?’ I was honored he wanted to stay and watch and see me teach.”
Because of his worldwide reputation, Baker said accepting the position was pressure, as well as an honor.
“I felt such a weight of responsibility and to take care of his legacy,” she said.
But he was admired for who he was as a person, too.
“He was very generous and had a gift for hospitality,” Baker said. “He was a very kind and gentle person and we all admired him so much, for his playing and the way he was with everyone. Just a really good-hearted sweetheart kind of person.”
As an instructor, Louder considered his students and, eventually, their students family.
“He was a great mentor and very important in my career,” she said. “Even though he was still in town, he really let me have my autonomy and let me develop as a teacher, but I felt his support all the time.”
Louder performed with the Bluegrass Wind Ensemble and, for more than four years, was in charge of the baritone section for the All Ohio State Fair Band. He was an instructor at the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp in Twin Lake, Michigan, working with high school and younger players.
He also has been featured on numerous recordings, but never recorded a traditional CD. Mark Custom Records has released a series of three recordings of Louder taken from his personal tapes and compact discs of important times in his career. He is featured on several recordings of the Morehead State University Symphony Band under the direction of Dr. Robert Hawkins, Eugene Norden and Richard Miles.
He also performed in the Navy Band, where he played principal euphonium and was head of the brass department, and the New Columbian Brass Band. He was assistant conductor and soloist with Leonard B. Smith’s Detroit Concert Band and was principal euphonium and featured solist in Keith Brion’s New Sousa Band and The Cleveland Orchestra Blossom Festival Band.
“He’s been a very, very special and important part of the tuba and euphonium world and influenced so many people and has been so important in so many careers,” Baker said. “His legacy is going to last forever.”
