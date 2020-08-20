MOREHEAD A Rowan County man has become the Kentucky Lottery’s latest millionaire, according to a press release.
After purchasing a 200X scratch-off ticket last week, the person won the game’s $1 million top prize.
He bought the winning 200X ticket at Certified Oil in Morehead, scratching the ticket off in his truck. While scratching the second row of numbers on his ticket he matched the number 40. He went on to scratch the prize amount, revealing the $1 million prize.
“It was kind of a shock. I didn’t get too excited. I first thought, ‘I want to scan it first to make sure,’” the anonymous man told lottery officials.
He went back into the store and scanned the ticket himself using the self-ticket scanner, according to the release. After receiving the confirmation for which he was looking, he put the ticket in his pocket and walked out of the store. The first thing he did was make a phone call to the lottery office to find out what he needed to do next, stated the release.
“I stuck the ticket in my visor and drove away,” he said.
The Morehead man opted to take the game’s lump sum payment of $914,000, before taxes. The annuity payout, if selected, would have been $50,000 per year for 20 years.
“This has set me for the rest of my days. I don’t have to worry about anything, everything is paid off,” he told lottery officials.
Certified Oil will receive a $9,140 bonus for selling the winning ticket.