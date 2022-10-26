Ashland Area YMCA Director Scott Campbell said the Y’s ninth annual Trunk or Treat lasted an hour and 40 minutes longer than originally scheduled because it was so popular.
“I was afraid we’d run out of candy!” he said.
Vehicles lined up early, forming a queue along 13th Street that spanned from the Y all the way back to Garden Roller Rink on Tuesday.
Campbell said he and his staff didn’t count cars, but they estimated around 1,150 kids participated in receiving candy in a “good, safe environment.”
Jennifer Layne, the Y’s child care director, elected to do a drive-thru.
“It was exciting to see that many cars come through here,” Campbell said. “And the costumes. The kids made it a good experience. They were happy — they didn’t care how long they were waiting.”
Campbell said 15 to 20 vendors were on hand passing out candy.
In his four years as executive director, Campbell is always amazed at how successful this event is.
For next year’s 10th anniversary event, they’ll plan something special, he said.
Campbell said the YMCA staff was “fantastic” in coordinating the event and keeping it running smoothly.