ASHLAND Charles Russell Elementary is getting ready for a new school year, and with it welcoming its students back into the classrooms.
The school held an open house on Sunday. Principal Kerry Bocook said they are excited to start the year, and wanted the open house to be special.
“It’s more like a fall festival,” Bocook said of the event that showcased a variety of activities for returning students. “We are trying to build our enrollment, and we have a lot of new families coming through here today. We’ve had a really good turnout, and we are really excited.
“We have our new playground, and we are waiting for them to install our new digital sign,” Bocook said of some of the improvements. The classrooms have all new tile and all new carpet, and we wanted our families to come in and see that. Last year we painted the walls, but with COVID, the families didn’t get to come through and see it. But now they’re getting to see fresh classrooms and fresh floors.”
Bocook said the school typically has a smaller open house, but this year the school wanted to make it a bigger event. Snacks and Charles Russell merchandise was available in the gym during the event, she said, but Bocook really wanted the families to meet the new 21st Century coordinator.
“We have a new after school program that is going to kick off on Sept. 6,” she said. “Lots of families are checking in with Mr. Evans (the coordinator) and talking to him about that and seeing what their options are for their kids. The resource center is also set up there if they need after school child care and things like that.”
The students and their parents were also able to meet their teachers at the open house, as well as the music and art teachers.
The entire front lawn of the school was filled with activities for students and parents who braved threatening rain.
“Once Upon a Farm is here with their animals,” Bocook said. Students were also able to get a free “kiddie cup” from Kona Ice and enjoy inflatables during the event.
“We just wanted to have them (the students) a great big welcome back,” Bocook said. “Just come in, play some games and enjoy themselves. Sort of a grand re-opening with new things going on.”
Bocook said the kids all seem eager to get back to their studies, and the parents are happy that they are allowed inside the school again. The event proved so popular that even a few middle school students “popped in” to say hello and to see what was going on.
Anyone interested in finding out more about all the new things at Charles Russell can call the school at (606) 327-2735, email Bocook at kerry.bocook@ashland.kyschools.us, or visit the school’s Facebook page at CRS Indian Pride.