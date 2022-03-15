Despite the Saturday’s freak snowstorm, the local jails saw a flurry of inmates come through the cell doors.
Bookings were bonkers in Boyd County, as well as the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and Carter. Rowan and Greenup were a bit light over the weekend.
Anyone listed in the jailed article should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. These are people — they have rights and feelings.
The following people were locked up over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Adam P. Duff, 34, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Ashley Chapman, 24, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court warrant and a commitment order in a felony case.
• Bradley S. Robbins, 44, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Christopher N. Allen, 34, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Christopher M. Akers, 47, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Morgan L. Page, 38, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Randall P. Joseph, 50, of Lexington, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging him with fourth-degree assault, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Terry G. Sullivan, 56, of Rush, was booked Friday on a bench warrant out of Greenup County and a felony indictment warrant charging him with third-degree burglary.
• Clarence M. Jackson, 45, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a probation violation and a bench warrant.
• Butch Castle, 44, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant, a 2020 indictment warrant and a fresh case charging him with first-offense possession of a first-degree substance, public intoxication, possession of marijauana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Laurie Stroud, 39, of no fixed address, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant. Stroud is not to be confused with Laurie Strode, the fictional babysitter and principal target of Michael Myers in the Halloween series of movies.
Big Sandy Regional
• Daniel R. Ritchie, 43, of Nippa, was booked Friday by Kentucky State Police Post 9 on a contempt of court charge.
• Jaquandre D. Solomon, 28, of Detroit, was booked Friday by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth and heroin.
• Donald F. Hackworth, 41, of Hagerhill, was booked Friday by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), first-offense simple possession of meth and simple possession of marijuana.
• David Mordukhaev, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, was booked Friday by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on a fugitive warrant.
• Robert J. Burchett Jr., 42, of Thelma, was booked Friday by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on a contempt of court charge.
• Crystal A. McNew-Reed, 44, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday by the Magoffin County Sheriff's Office on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant.
• Harry E. McDaniel, 62, of Louisa, was booked Saturday by the Louisa Police Department on charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree robbery, public intoxication and second-degree criminal trespassing.
• James D. Hackney, 29, of Morehead, was booked Sunday by Paintsville Police on two bench warrants and charges of first-offense possession of a first-degree substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carter County
• Jermaine D. Cathey, 40, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Shawn Lane, 33, of Charleston, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Brandi R. Meek, 30, of Cattletsburg, was booked Friday to serve a weekend jail sentence.
• Derek S. Lowe, 28, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a second-degree assault charge.
• Alicia N. Bush, 42, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant, an indictment warrant charging her with first-offense simple possession of heroin, contempt of court and a fresh case charging her with first-offense DUI and numerous traffic violations.
• Eric C. Justice, 41, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Tina L. Davis, 38, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Matthew Callihan, 30, of Olive Hill, was Sunday on a contempt of court charge and a bench warrant.
• Kaitlynn R. Williams, 19, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a second-degree assault charge.
Greenup County
• Brenda L. Graves, 59, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Rowan County
• Ryan E. Damron, 28, of Morgan County, was booked Friday in connection with a receiving stolen property case out of Morgan County and a flagrant non-support case out of Pike County. Jail records also show very specific bond amounts of traffic and misdemeanor cases dating back to 2013, generally an indicator of a “pay or stay” which is trying to recoup fines and fees that were not paid on old cases.
• Cheris Valverde, 25, of Jenkins, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant out of Pike County.
• Allen Lee Goldy, 39, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday as a weekender.
• David A. Johnson, 45, of Maysville, was booked Sunday on an indictment warrant charging him with receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value, two traffic violations and a second-degree persistent felony offender enhancement. Jail records show he was also charged in district court with first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of weed and failing to surrender a revoked lincese. He also has a 2021 indictment pending against him involving simple possession of narcotics and traffic offenses.
• John Conley, 51, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on two indictment warrants from 2021. One charged him with two counts of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. The other one charged with with first-offense DUI, first-offense possession of a first-degree substance, simple possession of weed and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Melissa L. Downs, 42, of Salt Lick, was booked Sunday in connection with two misdemeanor cases and a felony case. In one case misdemeanor case, she is charged with theft by deception less than $500 in value, in the other she is charged with two traffic offenses and simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In the felony case, she faces a first-offense simple possession of meth charge, a simple possession of weed charge and a traffic offense.
