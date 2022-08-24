Two Morehead children won awards at the International Modeling and Talent Association convention in July.
They are:
• Sutton Day, 6, son of Courtney and Rob Day of Morehead. He received a second runner-up for runway and TV beauty commercial, and honorable mention for fashion print, screen test, theatrical headshots and TV scene. He has signed a contract with Discover Management in Los Angeles.
His mother said he enjoyed an acting workshop he attended last year so he auditioned to go to the New York competition and was selected.
"He honestly was extremely shy, but after starting the acting/modeling classes, he developed so much confidence," Mrs. Day said. "He has a such charismatic personality and is full of humor."
His favorite part of the trip, she said, was making new friends and being in the acting competitions.
• Mia Blankenship, 8, daughter of Amanda Estrella and Nate Blankenship of Morehead. She received honorable mentions for kid's spot, runway, screen test, TV beauty commercial, TV real people commercial and commercial print. She has signed a contract with Tribe Talent Agency in Nashville.
Estrella said her daughter hopes to be an actress and model.
"This trip for IMTA (International Modeling and Talent Association) is a chance of a lifetime for a person to be seen in front of hundreds of talent scouts, agencies and directors and agents from around the world, that are looking for new talent in the industry," Estrella said. "The opportunity gives them a chance to be seen and heard."
She said her daughter has already received callbacks, including one from casting director Caroline Liem.
She said the girl's favorite part of the convention was acting.
"She told many agents, 'I love acting because you get to be someone or something else, and it's fun to take on that role and make it your own,'" she said.
Mia Blankenship isn't new to being on stage. She has participated in pageants for years and has received training and coaching from Images Model and Talent Agency.
Since the New York trip, Estrella said Mia has had many contract offers and auditions for commercials and she has signed with 2 Talent and Modeling Agencies.
"Mia's not going to stop there," her mother said. "This child has huge dreams and she definitely accomplishes everything she sets her mind to."
