EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of two stories remembering Booker T. Washington School. Its last class graduated 60 years ago.
ASHLAND Booker T. Washington School is the area‘s most well-known, but for many years before it opened in 1903, other schools in Boyd County also solely taught African American students.
Not much is known of the American Missionary Association School that was established in Boyd County between 1866-1870. It was supported by the U.S. Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen and Abandoned Lands. The Catlettsburg Colored Common School District was established by the Kentucky General Assembly in 1873.
A former slave born in Catlettsburg, Rev. John R. Cox of AME Church, was the first truant officer in Catlettsburg. What were called Colored schools opened in Ashland and Catlettsburg in 1874. In 1877, there was a combined enrollment of 99 students at those schools, according to Lawrence E. Stewart, in a thesis he wrote and submitted to the Graduate School of Marshall College in 1948.
The Colored schools in Boyd County in the 1800s didn't have their own school buildings yet, and classes met at various places.
In 1891, school records began being kept for the school in Ashland, when classes were held in a Methodist Church on Central Avenue.
The Catlettsburg and Ashland schools operated independently from public schools until 1894 when they began being a part of local school districts. That year the Ashland school began having classes in a rented building at the corner of 14th Street and Winchester Avenue.
In 1901, African Americans and Ashland School superintendent G.J. Crabbe supported a successful bond issue. John Means, a school board member and prominent Kentucky businessman, donated nine acres of land and construction began at the corner of Central Avenue and Seventh Street on BTWS.
It opened in 1903 with J.J. Rogers as principal, and accepted students in grades 1-8. Catlettsburg Colored School also held classes for grades 1-8.
In 1904, the Kentucky State Legislature passed a Jim Crow era law, Day Law, named for state representative Carl Day, who introduced the bill. It outlawed school integration, and targeted Berea College (only integrated school in Kentucky), started by a Christian, John G. Fee. It had been integrated for a few decades. In 1908, Berea College lost the case of Berea College v. State of Kentucky in the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1912, the CCCSD was dissolved by the state legislature, but CCS continued operating as part of the Ashland Colored School System.
In 1922, Dr. F.C. Button, first president of Morehead State College, brought a Calloway County native to Ashland that became a legend, Professor C.B. Nuckolls.
“I remember we called him Fess, Fessor Nuckolls, we called him Fess for short. He was quite a character,” said Paula West of BTWS's longtime principal. Her father, Professor W.A. West, taught math and coached BTWS's basketball team several years later.
Nuckolls immediately recommended that industrial departments be added. When the school year ended a room was erected for home economics for girls, and a room for manual training for boys. BTWS also added grades 9 and 10 in 1923.
Two new teachers were added and school enrollment was 102. BTWS allowed students at CCS to also attend grades 9 and 10 at BTWS for $30 a semester.
In 1927, BTWS hired another teacher to coach football, and to direct singing. In 1930, BTWS began teaching all grades 1-12.
Students at CCS could again pay to attend BTWS to take the added grades. In 1932, a new CCS was built at 120 E. Panola Hill, and had 18 students its first year.
In 1939, a combination gymnasium/auditorium was built in back of BTWS's main building. A great team came to battle BTWS's Black Cats in the first game in the new gymnasium. The Ashland Daily Independent printed of the opponent, “The foremost colored quintet of western Kentucky (Henderson).” The Henderson boys, from Greater Evansville, Indiana, traveled 317 miles to play in the historic game.
In BTWS's only annual “The Bookertonian,” supported by numerous local businesses in 1946, the team was called The Basketeers. Everyone The Daily Independent spoke with remembers the team name being Hornets in the school's last era. Another historic basketball game was played in 1958, when West coached the Hornets, dapperly clad in their green and white uniforms, in a 57-46 win over Ashland in the second round of the district tournament.
It was the only time the schools met in basketball. The prior year the Kentucky High School Athletic Association began allowing accredited Colored schools to compete in the postseason. Not much is recorded of another addition added to BTWS in 1942.
In an era of segregated water fountains, bathrooms, etc., a swimming pool for African Americans opened on BTWS's property in 1947. It's Dawson Pool, and it's now operated by the City of Ashland. Ironically, the former site of Southside Pool, Ashland's white swimming pool that eventually allowed Black swimmers, is home of Charles Wendell Banks Southside Park. Banks was a BTWS graduate,
and Ashland's first African American city commissioner.
According to the 1956-57 Kentucky Public School Directory, Holy Family, Bayless, Crabbe, Means, Wylie and Ashland High School were the first schools in Ashland to be integrated. Boyd County School District's schools were fully integrated in 1962.
“When I started grade school in 1956 that must have been when integration started,” said Boyd County Public Library's Anita Palmer, adding, “My Mom went to Booker T.” Palmer said she never attended BTWS and attended Means Elementary School until it closed. Palmer finished her elementary education at Crabbe Elementary School.
Paul Johnson, from BTWS's Class of 1961, said lower elementary grades integrated first. “Because there was no first and second grade, Miss Pauline was transferred to a white elementary school. The second year Ms. Asher had no third or fourth grade and she was transferred. The third year we had no fifth or sixth grade and Ms. Horton retired.”
Nuckolls said that he thought school
integration in the South should be a slow process.
There were 17 approved high schools for African Americans in eastern Kentucky from 1918-1940.
BTWS and CCS were the only ones in northeastern Kentucky. The closest others in Kentucky to Ashland, were Fee School, 76 miles away in Maysville, and May's Lick Negro School, 83 miles away, also in Mason County. To the south, the nearest was Palmer-Dunbar School, 104 miles away in Wheelwright.
The building where so many were educated, and that Nuckolls in 1961 called, “Our dear old building,” was vacant for a long time after BTWS closed. In 1966, the Ashland School Board sold the building to a group of businessman including Harry “King” Lowman, who previously was Speaker of the House, in Kentucky's House of Representatives in the early 1960s.
Sadly at 11:01 p.m. on June 16, 1975, the Ashland Fire Department was called about a fire at the old school. Eight units were dispatched and battled the blaze for five hours, while also trying to protect an adjacent home. Other than the gymnasium, the building was a total loss. Assistant Fire Chief William Memmer investigated the scene and said some odd things seemed to make the fire appear to be an act of arson.
“There was a definite flammable liquid pattern,” Memmer said in the June 18 Ashland Daily Independent. Nearby residents told Memmer they had seen individuals entering the building recently.
Almost exactly three hours later, at 2:05
a.m., the AFD responded to another suspicious fire, at an abandoned home at 1112 2nd Circle. Current AFD chief Greg Ray said some units were pulled from the BTWS fire to go to 2nd Circle.
“The sad thing is, all the trophies, awards, books and pictures were still in there. I don't know why those things weren't moved when the school closed,” said Darrell Smith, operator of Ashland, Kentucky Black History on Facebook.
For many years, a parking lot for Dawson Pool has been on the hallowed ground of BTWS. A state historical marker there denotes BTWS. Interestingly, the state law requiring the maintenance of two separate school systems (for Black and white students) remained an official part of Kentucky's constitution until 1996.
“Booker T. Washington Alma Mater ... Dear old B.T.W. You're the world to me. Dear old B.T.W. You will always be. For you give me sunshine everywhere I go. I'm always thinking of you when the shadows around me creep. I'm always praying for you when I lay me down to sleep. Dear old B.T.W., I'm in love with you."