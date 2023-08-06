A glaring hole was left in the Department of Public Advocacy with the exit of longtime defender and director Brian Hewlett this month after he elected to retire. Special empathy, attention and a gift for in-depth story telling accompanies Hewlett.
Not to say there aren't quality attorneys left behind, but there are certain traits to Hewlett that can't be learned during a law lecture.
For nearly 27 years, the public defender put on a performance.
At times it was careful, meticulous and with a hint of grace. Other times it was abrasive, confrontational and tenacious.
It was whatever a solid defense attorney needed it to be to properly advocate for a client, no matter their financial state.
It was cautious storytelling — full of concocting characters, developing plot lines, picking out the villains and shining a light on the heroes.
Hewlett was committed to investigating a subject, learning a case backwards and frontwards and knowing his client — beyond just their worst day or alleged worst actions.
It took becoming an expert in arson, blood spatter, forensic pathology, ballistics, religion and language.
And Hewlett never asked for much credit for the copious amounts of discovery he scoured, only that his clients were given a fair shot to maintain their reputation and liberty.
Hewlett said he never had aspirations to strike gold when he decided to enter the world of defense law; he never wanted to acquire a position of power — not a judge or a prosecutor.
The son of generations of blue-collar steel workers, Hewlett said he knew what it was like to work hard, pinch pennies and understood the impact the higher-ups could have on families.
Hewlett recalled sometimes having to wait on the newest brand of shoes, arranging his childhood desires around strikes and layoffs.
His adolescent understanding of economics and union organization bore into him the idea that authority isn't always to be trusted, and always to be challenged.
Hewlett learned growing up that somebody had to fight for the lesser man, the poorer man — to push back against the status quo.
The drive to fight incapsulated other characteristics: humanity and empathy.
Hewlett believed to turn someone down help because of their financial state was "distasteful," and often times lawyers are guilty of talking when it's most important to listen.
With a tact for trial, Hewlett would spend years with clients with serious allegations against them.
Preparations for a jury trial included learning the client in a way a biographer would learn someone's every move before composing a book of their life.
"it's legal challenges, forensics ..." Hewlett said of trials. "But you have to speak a client's language."
Once, Hewlett said he had a client with an uncommon religion.
In an attempt to truly understand his client and his beliefs, Hewlett bought the religion's book on Amazon and read it cover to cover.
"It's a mutuality and a two-way street," Hewlett said, "I treat them like a person."
In another instance, Hewlett said he fought vigorously for his client to leave prison long enough to attend his mother's funeral.
After roadblocks and an eventual "no," Hewlett told his client he would go in his spot.
"They knew I cared and I'm proud of that," Hewlett said. "I translate them from an abstract to a person and aim to fill the courtroom with humanity."
Despite all the work, Hewlett knew in trials, you don't go undefeated.
For 12 cases in a row, Hewlett got the wins and acquittals. But on the 13th, he lost.
At the end of the day Hewlett said he doesn't pat himself on the back for the 12 who walked free — he thinks about that 13th.
"I believed he was innocent," Hewlett said of that client, his eyes fixating on memory. "His dad and grandpa died while he was in prison."
"It's one bad jury, one bad ruling, one bad day," Hewlett said, his client's freedom hanging on a 50/50 gamble.
Hewlett said the idea it's common belief that if someone is acquitted, they simply "beat the case," or had a good attorney — but he raised the question: "What if they were just innocent?"
Hewlett said in his career he's trained lawyers coming up in litigation, telling them not to be afraid to fight.
"You can't be a trial lawyer and hate to fight. You fight for fairness," Hewlett said.
With the system seemingly functioning on the slip-ups of the impoverished and mentally ill — Hewlett said in his experience, he's not so quick to judge.
When his job as Northern Regional Manager eventually pulled Hewlett out of the courtroom and onto the road to neighboring counties, it was finally time to hang it up.
Hewlett used a lot of past tense when he was rounding out his career, saying he loved his job and co-workers and was proud of the work he accomplished.
But when he spoke of his clients, he kept them in the present. "I love my clients," he said, telling of his character — that he was, is and always will be in it for them.
Hewlett wrapped up his final obligations last week and cleared out of his offices.
He said he woke up with nothing to do for the first time in decades.
"I want to spend time with my son (Quentin), mom and dad," Hewlett said, who had grown accustomed to saying "no" when it came to family propositions.
"I want to play guitar and take my dad fishing," he added.
Hewlett said he will stay licensed and continue teaching, but as for the future: "We'll see what happens," he said.
