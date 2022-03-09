ASHLAND Stan Champer, who spent the majority of his 50-year newspaper career in supervisory roles at The Daily Independent, has died. He was 79.
Champer retired from the newspaper in 2009, spanning a career that started in 1959 when he worked in the circulation department at the Tribune in Ironton and a stop as a reporter at The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington.
At The Independent, where he started in March 1964, he maintained the positions of reporter, city editor, managing editor, editorial page editor and associate editor.
Champer had been living in Texas with his daughter, Allison Champer Swim, who was taking care of him.
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins is a close friend of the family.
“Stan was the consummate professional,” Perkins said. “He was a great journalist, and an even better dad. He loved his family and this community dearly and it showed in his work for the paper. I’m glad to have been able to call him my friend.”
Eddie Blakeley, who worked with Champer in the latter part of his career, called him a “professional old school journalist and newspaper man.”
“He believed reporting should be fair and balanced way before those words were bantered about by today’s media and when it actually had meaning,” Blakeley said. “Stan’s commitment to quality, accurate journalism and his integrity were beyond reproach.”
Blakeley said Champer made countless young reporters better under his watch. “He not only made the ADI a better paper, he made me a better publisher.”
Jim Todd, a close friend who worked with Champer for more than 30 years at the ADI, said he “was the epitome of a diligent, hard-working newspaper man. He was excellent in all phases of the job, especially sharing his knowledge with his co-workers.”
Added Todd: “He loved The Independent, and it showed every day of his excellent career.”
Champer’s career started with one of the biggest assignments of his life. As a young reporter only a month on the job at The Independent, he covered President Lyndon Baines Johnson’s “War on Poverty” swing through eastern Kentucky in 1964. LBJ was making several stops, including in Inez and Paintsville.
“Several of us were each given one of those stops as our assignment — me, George Wolfford, Dave McGuire, Lee Mueller and Gene Marvin,” Champer said in a 2009 interview. “We all had stories to write about that swing through this part of the state. My assignment was to cover the speech he gave on the steps of the Mayo Vocational School in Paintsville.”
Later in his career, while in management, Champer helped coordinate coverage for stops in Ashland by President Nixon in 1973 and President Clinton in 1993.
He was also the point man for the newspaper when the tragedy of 9/11 stunned the nation in 2001.
Many changes came to The Independent and the industry during his tenure, including the switch from an afternoon to morning newspaper in 2003, and Champer’s leadership was a constant at the newspaper.
In 2001, when 9/11 happened, the newspaper, under Champer’s guidance, produced a special morning edition (it was still an afternoon newspaper at the time). Reporters worked around the clock to produce the special edition.
Besides his love for the newspaper business, Champer had a passion for genealogy, spending hour upon hour researching his family’s history and others. He was a regular at the Boyd County Public Library looking up obituaries and other valuable history nuggets through microfilm. However, his greatest love was reserved for his daughter.
His daughter said a memorial service will take place in Ironton sometime next month.