GREENUP With his poodle Texaco in tow, long-serving Greenup County Commissioner Tony Quillen bid goodbye to the court, thanking everyone who helped him along the way at Tuesday's Greenup Fiscal Court meeting.
Not that Quillen will be a stranger to the halls of Greenup County Courthouse — he's taking the new position of PVA, after winning an uncontested election last week.
With 23 years and 11 months as a commissioner, Quillen said it was time to call it quits, tendering a resignation dated for Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. to the court.
Quillen thanked all the folks he served with on the court. He thanked the roads department, the 911 Center, he thanked his children and "the current wife." He thanked his best friend "Bucket Head" and he thanked his family, especially his mom and dad.
His mom, he said, always made sure her son looked sharp, doing his laundry until she couldn't make it up the stairs anymore.
"She stayed in front of the washer and dryer until last year," he said. "She was always there."
And as to his father, who passed away three and half years ago, Quillen said "any success wasn't possible without him."
He said upon his first election, his father shared with him four tips about politics.
"He told me everyone will want everything cleaned up except their angle, he told me the real politics is done in the back room, not the front room, he told me to manage like steel — too tempered and you'll snap and too soft and you'll bend — and most importantly, he said when you're arguing with a fool, make sure they're not arguing with one, too," Quillen said.
After Quillen gave his humorous and heartwarming speech, Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter proclaimed the day "Tony Quillen Day."
At the meeting, Carpenter was also presented with a plaque from outgoing county attorney Mike Wilson and community booster Brenda Martin.
Wilson said in all the years he worked with Carpenter, he got to know him and respect him. One of the greatest accomplishments, according to Wilson, was Carpenter's work on the Braidy Industries deal.
"He almost pulled it off," Wilson said. "Some would say that's a failure, but I saw that's a feather in your cap."
For a moment, Carpenter was overcome with emotion before quickly getting back to the meeting.
Here are some other highlights from the meeting:
• The fiscal court approved the purchase of a house and some land behind the public safety building, in the ballpark of $160,000.
• The extension office and 4H reported country hams will be produced by 4H in Greenup County — in years prior, country ham was cured in Boyd.
• The court approved putting out to bid an elevator at the public safety building and a memorandum of understanding with Windstream to apply for a grant at the building.
• The court approved Bud Matheny and Shannon Spears to sit on the Extension Office board.
• Carpenter told Judge-Executive elect Bobby Hall that Greenbo State Park will be seeking to partner with the county on some infrastructure improvements. He said in the past, the court has worked with Greenbo and he hoped Hall would continue that legacy.
• Carpenter proclaimed the week Nurse Practitioner Week.
