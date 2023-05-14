ASHLAND Below the pink-and-white awning but just above the row of mannequins dressed in skimpy lingerie at 1321 Winchester Avenue the sign reads "Moving to 1336 Greenup Avenue; Lease Terminated After 37 Years."
After 37 years of selling sexy bras and panties, pills that can turn an old steer back into a young bull for a few hours and toys of all shapes and sizes to meet certain desires, Naughty But Nice is moving.
Why? Owner James Perkins said he doesn't have a clue.
"I received a register letter from Paul Castle (the landlord) about the last week of April saying he wasn't going to renew my lease," Perkins said. "He didn't say a reason at all. I've tried to get a hold of him, but I he won't talk to me."
Castle, who sits on the Ashland Planning Commission and collects downtown buildings like a kid does Pokémon cards, declined to comment about the forced move.
But Perkins said he's never had a problem with any of the landlords of the building. Castle was his third, and he rented off him for 10 years.
"I did my own renovations in there, I did my own repairs, I paid the rent on time," Perkins said. "I never missed a payment."
Perkins said he's not one to wallow in self-pity. He rolls with the punches and makes an opportunity where others might see defeat.
Ten years back he had to change the name of the store from Adam and Eve's Naughty But Nice to James and Ruth Naughty But Nice when the Adam and Eve website (the Amazon of the sex toy world) sued him for copyright infringement.
"I just cut the Adam and Eve off the awning and made the Naughty But Nice bigger," he said. "It didn't matter to me — but I did ask them if they dealt with God for naming them Adam and Eve and growing apples in that garden? Them lawyers didn't like that too much."
So when Perkins got the word he'd have to move, he found the old Motorcycle Collision Specialist shop was for sale. And he bought it.
The roof needs replaced, the concrete floor is cracked and the commode needs moved from under the steps to the rear of the store. Of course, before all that could be addressed, it took four guys and a couple days to move all the old carpet out of there being stored by Carpet Mill Outlet.
Perkins has plans — big plans for what will become of it. Once he's done, he's planning to have the prettiest storefront on Greenup Avenue.
It's like when he started the business. He was working for AK Steel and doing traveling inspections when he rolled through Portsmouth and found Adam and Eve going out of business.
"I stopped there and bought them out," he said. "I told them to lock the door, I'm going to buy y'all out. And I did. That's how I got started."
The gamble paid off. Thirty-seven years later, despite the move, Perkins said he's confident business will follow like it always does. He's got regulars — folks who buy $200 worth of toys or pick up a particular item once or twice a week.
Perkins said it's a blessing.
"I'm 74 years old," he said. "My wife is younger than me. If I died, I don't think she could deal with this, moving and fixing this floor, fixing this roof, doing what we're having to do. So I'm hoping to get this set up so she'll have something to live on when I'm gone."
Why did Perkins put up the sign?
"Well, people kept asking me where I was moving, so I just put up a sign so they'd quit asking," he said.
