ASHLAND The Summer Solstice marks the longest day and the shortest night of a calendar year — and folks in Ashland say that leaves plenty of time for play.
On Wednesday, area family resource centers from Fairview, Boyd and Ashland Independent Schools utilized the abundance of daylight by partnering to offer family fun and an insight on community assistance through what's nationally recognized as The Longest Day of Play.
Family Resource and Youth Service Centers supply students and their families tools and services for a better overall well-being by offering assistance where its needed — from general health to clothing to combating food insecurity.
Hundreds of families filed through a check-in point near Crabbe Elementary School to gain a passport and map of Central Park which consisted of nearly 30 local agencies, community partners and businesses covering a wide range of services.
Jenny Caperton, with Boyd County Family Resource Center, said the day was dedicated to getting area families out and about to partake in exercise, amusement, bonding and education.
With a focus on mental and physical health on students during the summer months, the park included several booths offering information and potential aid to families in need such as the Boyd County Health Department, Pathways, H.A.N.D.S., King's Daughters Medical Center, Safe Harbor and more.
"A lot of families in Boyd County don't know what's out there. They may not know the agencies and health services available. It's a win-win for everyone," Caperton said.
As of noon, Caperton said she and other Family Resource workers hadn't lifted their heads due to 300 to 400 families checking in — and the event still had six hours to go.
Beyond the check-in station, near the amphitheater, a large tortoise roamed the grass in front of a group of children who giggled and gathered to pet the shell.
Gary Bussa's Discoveries and The Wild Bunch had drawn in the Holden family consisting of 4-year-old Aniston, 7-year-old Daniel and 3-year-old Sydney.
Corrie Holden said she heard of the event through social media and thought the idea was perfect to get her children out during summer vacation.
"It's a fun day," Holden said, headed off to find the next station of fun as every inch of Central Park crawled with activity on the first day of summer, even more than what's typically found on a weather-permitting day.
The Boyd County Public Library offered up information about a reading program and handed out goodies, including books, to those passing by.
Whit's, Hillbilly Hibachi, Kona Ice, Spirit America and M&J's Rolling Cafe kept the crowds fed as the youth worked off their sugar highs on yard games, carefully crafted hopscotch courses and step counts amounted by walking the park to fill up a "passport."
On the back of each flyer handed out at check-in, families were encouraged to rack up passport stamps, symbolizing each booth they stopped by.
Along the way, families could pick up balloon animals or cotton candy, schedule a dentist appointment, see what Camp Landing has to offer, receive information about eye care through Walmart's Vision Center, gain medical insurance information from Anthem Medicaid or get a look into extracurricular activities at the Ashland Tennis Center, YMCA or City of Ashland Parks and Recreation.
Caperton said area businesses also contributed to giveaways, selected by information gathered at check-in.
