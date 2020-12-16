ASHLAND King’s Daughters Medical Center has begun administering the COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline workers.
Tiffany Bennett, a COVID unit nurse, was the first person at King’s Daughters to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Chief Medical Officer Stacy Caudill, MD, CMO at KDMC took the time to answer some questions regarding the new vaccine, and how it will be administered. Dr. Caudill’s role makes her responsible for Inpatient Services, Behavioral Medicine, Emergency Medicine and Hospitalist Services.
“We will administer the vaccine as directed by the Kentucky Department of Health — the first phase includes health care workers and long-term care residents and staff,” Dr. Caudill said. As to who will be scheduled to receive the shots next, Dr. Caudill said this information isn’t available at this time.
Dr. Caudill did clarify some possible questions the public might have about the Pfizer vaccine, which will require two separate shots.
“The second dose should be given between 17-21 days after the first. If for some reason this window is missed, the guidance is to get the second vaccine as soon as possible after the 21st day,” Dr. Caudill said. The nature of the shot and its second dose will preclude a policy of everyone being able to receive the initial shot, followed by everyone then receiving the second dose.
“The timeline for the second shot is specific in order to obtain maximum effectiveness,” Dr. Caudill said. Given that, the secondary dose will have to be administered on its own timeline.
While people are able to get COVID-19 tests while remaining in their vehicles in some cases, the thought might naturally go to receiving a vaccine in the same manner. Dr. Caudill said that this isn’t how vaccinations will be administered, however.
“We have chosen to administer the vaccine in an indoor setting,” Dr. Caudill said. Any changes to this policy will be updated in the future.
A concern about receiving a vaccine, to many, is how they should proceed afterwards. In some cases other vaccines might require the recipient marginally self-isolating for some period after receiving it. Dr. Caudill said this is not the case with the Pfizer COVID vaccine.
“This is not a live virus so it does not cause illness in the recipient or their contacts,” Dr. Caudill said.
Also, those wishing to get the vaccine might have questions about what they should bring when getting the vaccine.
“Proof of identification will be required so that mandatory reporting of vaccine recipients can be completed,” Dr. Caudill said. At this time, nothing else is required for those taking the shot.
The Pfizer COVID vaccine requires more than usual refrigeration, but Dr. Caudill said that this is not going to pose a problem.
“The vaccine is stored in an ultra-cold freezer,” Dr. Caudill said. “We have more than adequate storage space.”
The logistics of dispensing the vaccine, along with who gets what amount and when, are still being updated so definitive numbers are not currently available. But Dr. Caudill said that KDMC has received 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine — Pikeville Medical Center donated 200 of the 975 it was to receive in the first allotment.
“We will receive an allocation of the Moderna vaccine later in the month,” Dr. Caudill said. “The state will determine and announce additional allocations.”