Parks across the state of Kentucky will begin reopening in stages.
Greenbo Lake State Resort Park will start making rooms at the lodge available for occupancy Monday. Also Monday, the park’s food service will be available with carryout and curbside service. The park itself is open to the public and the hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The park’s trails are open.
The park’s popular camping area is still closed but is scheduled to reopen on June 11.
“We are working on getting the Marina opened soon,” said Gil Lawson, of Kentucky State Parks. “And the best way to find out what is open to the public is to call the park you are interested in visiting directly.”
The community pool and the lodge pool are closed, as are playgrounds and mini-golf. The lake and the ramp are open to the public.