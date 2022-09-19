It's the time of the week to see who was locked up over the weekend.
While the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center saw a good bit of fresh intakes, heavy hitters Boyd and Rowan didn't see too much of an influx. Carter and Greenup were also pretty light as well.
Anyone named in the locked-up roundup should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
The following folks were locked up over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Ethan E. Scarberry, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging him with theft of a controlled substance less than $10,000 in value.
• James F. McKenzie, 48, of Ashland, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree fleeing or evading and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Randy L. Chaffin, 45, of Ashland, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication and simple possession of heroin.
Big Sandy Regional
• John Kendrick, 31, of Sitka, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree wanton endangerment, simple possession of heroin and meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.
• Donny Combs, 54, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on an indecent exposure charge.
• Billy J. Howard, 55, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jacqueline N. Stansberry, 53, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.
• Howard C. Connelley, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday for non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
• Matthew S. Daniels, 31, of Tomahawk, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and a probation violation.
• Kristin I. Slone, 26, of Inez, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Bennetta M. Gibson, 32, of Royalton, was booked Saturday for non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
• Johnathan E. Lowe, 38, of Pikeville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and charges of first-offense prescription drug in an improper container, simple possession of a third-degree substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Terry L. Hensley, 48, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI, a possession of drug paraphernalia charge and multiple traffic violations.
• Michael D. Mills, 24, of Inez, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.
• Tiffany L. Huhn, 43, of Debord, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• James A. Moore, 52, of Lovely, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
• Anna M. Dyer, 46, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
• Anthony T. Garcia, 25, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
• Jacob Goff, 24, of Warfield, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
Carter County
• Melissa Stewart, 53, of Grayson, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree trespassing, theft between $500 and $1,000 in value and violation of an EPO.
• Barren Barker, 28, of Grayson, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading, resisting arrest and contempt of court.
• Deborah C. Hall, 57, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
Greenup County
• Christy L. Shockey, 42, of South Point, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant, a bench warrant and charges of simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and storing a prescription drug in an improper container.
• Christina D. Scott, 35, of Portsmouth, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Logan Stone, 43, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
Rowan County
• Billy Barker, 45, of Richmond, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Jacob Thacker, 42, of Pikeville, was booked Friday on a theft in excess of $10,000 in value charge.
• Jesse James, 26, of Morehead, was booked Friday on two probation violations.
• Jordan Whittaker, 31, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on a resisting arrest charge.
• Jonathan Norris, 44, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant.
