Lockups were extremely light over the weekend, with only a handful of reported bookings in Boyd County and at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
No bookings were listed for Carter or Greenup counties. The Rowan County Detention Center's bookings would not load on its website.
Anyone named in the lockups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following folks were locked up over the Christmas weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Michael D. Tate, 64, of Bristol, Tennessee, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Howard D. Norton, 60, of no fixed address, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Richard Rife, 35, of no fixed address, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant and charges of third-degree burglary, second-degree fleeing and evading and resisting arrest.
• Ronald Farthing, 32, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a multiple bench warrants, a contempt of court charge and several traffic violations.
• John Caulder, 34, of no fixed address, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Big Sandy Regional
• Ray D. Collins, 66, of Inez, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jason L. Mollette, 34, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Eric W. Ward, 39, of Sitka, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault, simple possession of weed, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a controlled substance.
• Joey M. Howell, 28, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault, simple possession of weed and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Derrick N. Brewer, 38, of Warfield, was booked Saturday on an EPO violation and a fugitive warrant.
• Kala E. Tharp, 29, of East Point, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
