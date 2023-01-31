Handcuffs file photo
Wikicommons

Over the weekend, lockups were a bit on the lighter side in Boyd, while Greenup saw a higher than average influx of inmates.

Bench warrants took the cake this weekend in the reasons people found themselves with three hots and a cot.

Anyone named in the locked-up roundup should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were booked over the weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

• Danny T. Neal, 28, of Ironton, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

• Jessica R. Stewart, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on contempt of court charges and a probation violation.

• Kelsie J. Lucas, 29, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a probation violation and non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

• Robert L. Nethercutt, 49, of Ashland, was booked Friday on multiple bench warrants and traffic violations.

• Taylor C. Bogard, 30, of Huntington, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.

• Lloyd Creech, 65, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on multiple bench warrants.

Big Sandy Regional Detention Center

• Melvin G. Harmon Jr., 32, of Webbville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

• Sandra K. Hatfield, 42, of Webbville, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.

• Benjamin P. Accord, 52, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of menacing and first-degree disorderly conduct.

• Dennis Maynard, 37, of Lovely, was booked Saturday on charges of menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening.

• Richard D. McCoy, 44, of Boones Camp, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree indecent exposure and first-degree disorderly conduct.

• Shyla C. Selvage-Morman, 28, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on an out of county warrant in Johnson.

• William J. Cantrell Jr., 38, of Flat Gap, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a third-degree substance and possession of a prescription drug in an improper container.

• Zachary A. Blair 35, of West Van Lear, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of fourth-degree assault and menacing.

Carter County

• Jonathan Meade, 22, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value charge.

• Billy T. Ratcliff, 46, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

• George M. Baker, 27, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.

• Cody A. Lyons, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a parole warrant and non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

• John Parsons, 27, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on multiple bench warrants and charges of first-offense DUI, simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David A. Phillips, 35, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.

Greenup County

• Mia N. Reffitt, 32, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.

• David S. Spears, 49, of Argillite, was booked Friday on a parole violation and a simple possession of heroin charge. ‘

• Eric E. Peterman, 41, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a shoplifting less than $500 in value charge.

• Larry M. Jarrells Jr., 31, of Hinton, West Virginia, was booked Friday on a parole violation.

• Wendell D. Bonner, 51, of Vanceburg, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

• Kenneth H. Hamilton II, 40, of Vanceburg, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.

• Ricky D. Flinder II, 40, of Tollesboro, was booked Sunday on a meth trafficking charge and two bench warrants.

• James F. Hall Jr., 50, of Rush, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge.

(606) 326-2653 |

henry@dailyindependent.com

Tags

Trending Video