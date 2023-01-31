Over the weekend, lockups were a bit on the lighter side in Boyd, while Greenup saw a higher than average influx of inmates.
Bench warrants took the cake this weekend in the reasons people found themselves with three hots and a cot.
Anyone named in the locked-up roundup should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were booked over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Danny T. Neal, 28, of Ironton, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jessica R. Stewart, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on contempt of court charges and a probation violation.
• Kelsie J. Lucas, 29, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a probation violation and non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
• Robert L. Nethercutt, 49, of Ashland, was booked Friday on multiple bench warrants and traffic violations.
• Taylor C. Bogard, 30, of Huntington, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.
• Lloyd Creech, 65, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on multiple bench warrants.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
• Melvin G. Harmon Jr., 32, of Webbville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Sandra K. Hatfield, 42, of Webbville, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.
• Benjamin P. Accord, 52, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of menacing and first-degree disorderly conduct.
• Dennis Maynard, 37, of Lovely, was booked Saturday on charges of menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Richard D. McCoy, 44, of Boones Camp, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree indecent exposure and first-degree disorderly conduct.
• Shyla C. Selvage-Morman, 28, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on an out of county warrant in Johnson.
• William J. Cantrell Jr., 38, of Flat Gap, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a third-degree substance and possession of a prescription drug in an improper container.
• Zachary A. Blair 35, of West Van Lear, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of fourth-degree assault and menacing.
Carter County
• Jonathan Meade, 22, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value charge.
• Billy T. Ratcliff, 46, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• George M. Baker, 27, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.
• Cody A. Lyons, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a parole warrant and non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
• John Parsons, 27, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on multiple bench warrants and charges of first-offense DUI, simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David A. Phillips, 35, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.
Greenup County
• Mia N. Reffitt, 32, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• David S. Spears, 49, of Argillite, was booked Friday on a parole violation and a simple possession of heroin charge. ‘
• Eric E. Peterman, 41, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a shoplifting less than $500 in value charge.
• Larry M. Jarrells Jr., 31, of Hinton, West Virginia, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Wendell D. Bonner, 51, of Vanceburg, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Kenneth H. Hamilton II, 40, of Vanceburg, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.
• Ricky D. Flinder II, 40, of Tollesboro, was booked Sunday on a meth trafficking charge and two bench warrants.
• James F. Hall Jr., 50, of Rush, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge.
