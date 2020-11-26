As Thanksgiving approached and people made plans to visit family, many had to deal with new unexpected challenges this holiday season.
With the rise in COVID-19 cases, states are placing restrictions on travel and the number of guests at gatherings this year. In Kentucky, one of the latest restrictions placed on family gatherings limits them to no more than eight people at a time. Naturally, for those with large families, this has required some changes in holiday plans.
DeeAnn, a native of Flatwoods, was willing to talk about how these announcements impacted her family’s Thanksgiving traditions.
“I always cook at home, so that hasn’t changed, but I’m having fewer people come to my house because even locally at the places where my family works, their employers don’t want them going to people’s houses and have asked them not to go.”
DeeAnn explained further how this affected her family despite not having to travel out of town. “All of our family lives local but they had been coming to our house every year for 15 to 20 years. This will be the first time my husband hasn’t had Thanksgiving with his brother in forever, and they’re in their 40s. It’s not because we don’t want them to come, but because their employers asked them not to go to avoid getting sick. It’s a sad time for a lot of people. I’ll have my husband and boys like always, but we’ll miss the ones that won’t be there.”
Cristy, from Bellefonte, talked about how she and her extended family had to alter her family’s Thanksgiving plans.
“Typically, on Thursday (today) we would always go to the Turkey Trot which is now being held digitally and in person, so we are still able to do that. Then we would go to my mother in-law’s in Grayson for brunch. In the evening, we go to my parents and get to see around 50 of my family members, including grandmother who is 97. Then on Saturday we wrap up our Thanksgiving traveling to visit my husband’s side of the family, and there are about 60 people there. We have a big family.”
With the restrictions on how many people can gather together this year, things have changed.
“We couldn’t visit my mother in-law this year, but we were able to see others on that side of the family as well as mine. We traveled to Lexington to visit some of them, but each time we had to make it a small affair, only two households. Instead of 60 we’re only having 10. We were going to see my grandmother, but she fell and had to have a hip replacement. Not only have we gone nine months without so much as touching her, now she has to go to rehab for two to three weeks. We’ve also had to cancel Easter and other family get-togethers. A lot of things have canceled because of COVID.”
With seniors, especially those age 85 or older, being the among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, many have had to go without visiting family at all.
That’s the case for Bill and Rita, a senior couple from Russell.
“Normally we head up to our daughter’s house in Parkersburg, and her daughter comes home from Pittsburgh, and we spend the whole Thanksgiving weekend with them,” said Rita. “For their safety and our safety, because we’re at that age where we have to be careful, we’re not going this year. They have a son coming in from college and a daughter in high school so we decided that it would be best to stay home. It makes us sad, we will miss them, but we decided it’s for the best to do our stay here.”
Some are finding other methods to interact with their loved ones that avoid spreading the virus.
Sarah, a native from South Shore, said her family members managed to see each other this year while also maintaining social distance.
“My family generally has a tradition of the whole family getting together every year; there’s about 40 of us,” she said. “We take turns visiting everyone’s houses. This year we used Zoom to get together and talk about Thanksgiving and show each other’s dinners and Christmas trees if we’ve put them up. I always hold my own Thanksgiving the Sunday before the actual date for my two kids, my little family, but there will be no Thanksgiving with my parents this year for the first time.”
Sarah said she still hoped her family could find a way to meet in person.
“I hoped I could come up with an idea for Mom and Dad, even if it’s just meeting outside if it’s nice enough,” Sarah said. “Then we could keep our distance. I’ll probably drop off food like pies and still use Zoom to talk with them. My dad is fine with us coming around as long as we’re outside, so we keep our distance. I haven’t gotten to hug my dad in over a month because he’s really worried about catching COVID or giving it to someone else because he works in public. Everything’s changed.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Several local people requested their last names not be used out of respect for their families and employers. The Daily Independent granted that request for this story.