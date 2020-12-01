If Johnny Cash was still alive, he might shed little bit of the black he wore on his back, since the lock-ups over the Thanksgiving weekend were thankfully light.
And not one of the handful of folks locked up in area jails over the weekend shot a man in Reno to watch him die, either. Nor do they have stripes — jail house pictures show them wearing orange.
Boyd County came in at the most, with less than a dozen. The Rowan County Detention Center, typically one with heavier intakes due to taking inmates from surrounding counties, showed one as of Monday.
Anyone named in the “weekend jailed” should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• William L. Newcomb, 34, Ironton, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), first-degree possession of a forged instrument, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cecil B. Spencer, 34, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• James F. Hall Jr., 48, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Michael A. Lusk II, 21, of Ironton, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree trafficking in less than 2 grams of meth (first offense), possession of a drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant.
• Johnathon J. Jarvis, 30, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants.
• Evin B. McConnell, 23, no address listed, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, first-degree trafficking in less than 2 grams of meth (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations. Jail records show McConnell is also facing a firearm theft charge in Carter County.
• Crystal S. Castle, 34, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a first-degree bail jumping charge and a bench warrant out of Johnson County.
Big Sandy
• William Coffey, 31, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Christoffer Leffler, 21, of Florence, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• John May, 53, no address listed, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Steven Ferguson, 37, of Van Lear, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree strangulation, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid and driving on a suspended or revoked license.
• Samuel McCoy, 71, of Flat Gap, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and menacing.
• Scottie Risner, 30, of Saylersville, was booked Sunday on three counts of non-payment of court fines or fees.
• Randy Justice, 41, no address listed, was booked Sunday a theft less than $500 in value charge and a fugitive warrant.
Carter County
• Dustin Whitaker, 27, of Grayson, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense). Whitaker also has a probation violation, per jail records.
• Michael Hedge, 48, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on two probation violations.
• Bobbi Emerson, 49, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a non-payment of court fines or fee charge and a probation violation.
Greenup County
• Crystal Hensley, 33, of Ironton, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
Rowan County
• Charles Howard, 38, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
