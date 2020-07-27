Weekend arrests show the summer heat kept folks indoors and out of trouble.
Each jail covered in The Daily Independent’s list of lock-ups posted only a handful of inmates from over the weekend on Monday.
The following people were jailed:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Joshua D. Newman, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Tyler D. Bryant, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), two counts of contempt of court and four traffic violations.
• Angela M. Rice, 41, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Jonathan B. Maynard, 37, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of third-degree terroristic threatening and harassing communications.
• Fred E. Wireman, 49, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• James E. Prater, 41, of Rush, was booked Saturday on charges of shoplifting less than $500 in value and public intoxication.
• James M. Sagraves, 51, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a parole violation.
• Joshua M. Rice, 36, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a parole warrant.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
(Lawrence, Martin, Magoffin and Johnson counties)
• Elsie Adkins-Mullins, 26, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• William Newsome, 43, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a warrant for another agency. The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• James Marks, 51, of Inez, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Jack R. Cline, 36, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine charge (first offense). The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Robert S. Miller, 61, of Gunlock, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a pistol by a convicted felon. Kentucky State Police Post 9 was the arresting agency.
Carter County Detention Center
• Joshua T. Haynes, 42, of Eagle Rock, Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Vernon T. Holbrook, 29, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on two counts of public intoxication and one count of first-degree methamphetamine (first offense).
Greenup County Detention Center
• Matthew R. Fuller, 34, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Leck Riffe Jr., 23, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on three bench warrants.
• Rachel R. Foreman, 35, of South Portsmouth, was booked Sunday on two contempt of court charges.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Thomas Harper, 56, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a circuit court bench warrant charging him with fourth-offense DUI, open container and driving on a suspended license. The Morehead Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• James Richards, 60, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense trafficking of heroin, first-degree possession of a drug (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Owingsville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Quentin Myers, 26, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-degree assault, public intoxication, second-degree burglary and a persistent felony offender enhancement. The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
(606) 326-2653 |