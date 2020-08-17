Charles (Fred) Hale, 83, of South Point, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 14, 2020. Funeral services are 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street Ironton, Ohio 45638 with Rev. Brian Petty and Rev. Jerry Moore officiating. Bur…