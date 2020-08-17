The Boyd County Detention Center’s inmate list has a fresh look after its website experienced some changes last week.
Overall, lock-ups were few across the region.
The following people were booked over the weekend in northeastern Kentucky. Anyone named here should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Matthew S. Kelly, 30, of Ashland, was booked Friday on charges of flagrant non-support, failure to appear and shoplifting less than $500 in value.
• Richard A. Webb, 47, of Madison, Wisconsin, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication, menacing, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Tina Nolen, 45, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge, a false swearing of information charge and multiple traffic violations.
• Leck Riffe, 23, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Kenneth R. Wood, 32, of Russell, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear and a public intoxication charge.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
(Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin and Martin counties)
• Mesha M. Workman, 29, of Thelma, was booked Friday on a second-degree perjury charge. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Tommy J. Minix, 35, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a first-degree trafficking of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine charge (first offense). The Pike County Sheriff’s is the arresting agency listed.
• Bobby J. Laney, 34, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant. The Kentucky State Police is the arresting agency listed.
• Terry J. Cobern, 42, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree escape, tampering with a monitoring device, second-degree evasion, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Elijah Harder, 26, of Cleveland, Ohio, was booked Friday on an out-of-state warrant. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Joseph C. Chatt, 26, of Jefferson, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Lester K. Finley, 50, of Louisa, was Saturday on charges of first-degree burglary, menacing, first-degree trafficking, public intoxication and contempt of court. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
Carter County Detention Center
• Matthew Thomas, 29, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Darnell L. Anderson, 41, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Martin Winkler Jr., 44, of Union City, Pennsylvania, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and third-degree assault.
• Reese Inman, 38, of New Jersey, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Amanda L. Burchette, 40, of Webbville, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI charge and three traffic violations.
• Terry L. Carter, 46, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a receiving stolen property less than $500 in value charge.
• James D. Conn, 45, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and three traffic violations.
Greenup County
• Joshua Peters, 40, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Hobson G. Overton, 38, of New Boston, Ohio, was booked Friday on an auto theft charge between $500 and $10,000 in value and an out-of-state warrant.
• Donald K. Chaffins, 54, of Worthington, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree promotion of contraband, first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and two bench warrants.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Nathan W. Wallsinger, 59, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI charge. The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Dylan Vanreeth, 21, of Salt Lick, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge. The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Kevin Adkins, 32, of Salt Lick, was booked Saturday on charges of contempt of court, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and first-offense trafficking in heroin. The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
