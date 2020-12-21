Within a week of Christmas Day, the following people wound up on the naughty list over the weekend.
Instead of a lump coal, they got three hots and a cot.
While it's hard to say how Kris Kringle will treat the following folks, the judges and the prosecutors will certainly have some work cut out for them, especially in Rowan County where the lock-ups were heavy over the weekend.
The following people were booked over the weekend. Anyone named in the locked up should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Joseph L. Chidester, 39, of Greenup, was booked Friday on three contempt of court charges.
• Jonathon H. Mills, 34, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication and identity theft. Jail records also show Mills had two bench warrants.
• Joshua D. Newman, 32, of Rush, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.
• Tiffany N. Brown, 31, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant out of Fleming County.
• Randall B. Ryback, 45, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a parole warrant.
Big Sandy Regional
(Lawrence, Magoffin, Martin and Johnson)
• Robbie Ward 31, of Sitka, was booked Friday on a flagrant non-support charge.
• Bradford C. Hunt, 46, of Langley, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, evidence tampering and resisting arrest. Jail records also show Hunt had a bench warrant.
• Christopher Henry, 34, of Grethel, was booked Friday on charges of first degree evasion, second-degree wanton endangerment, third-offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and three traffic violations. He was also charged as a first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Earl R. Ward, 44, of Thealka, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense), receiving stolen property less than $500 in value, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a radio that sends and receives police messages.
• Brian S. Shepherd, 35, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) charge.
• Edgar Maynard Jr., 27, of Inez, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI, second-degree fleeing, theft between $500 and $10,000 in value and three traffic violations.
• Lara Davis-Giacomoni, 39, of Warfield, was booked Saturday on theft between $500 and $10,000 charge.
Carter County
• William Jones, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a pistol by a convicted felon.
• Jason L. Hatley, 42, of Corning, Arkansas, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Jeremy S. Lyons, 49, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree evasion, first-offense DUI and five traffic violations.
• Robert L. Salsgiver, 50, of Vanceburg, was booked Saturday on a fugitive warrant and a parole warrant.
Greenup County
• Carissa Lattimer, 38, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Daniel L. Owens, 38, of Greenup, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree promotion of contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
• Crawford Madden, 50, of Garrison, was booked Saturday on a fugitive warrant.
• Kenneth Bowling, 40, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Rowan County
• Brandon Lewis, 23, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, four counts of first-degree possession of a drug (first offense), possession of marijuana, providing false information to police, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree promotion of contraband.
• James Terry, 39, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing and first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• William Young, 41, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree forgery, flagrant non-support, four traffic violations and a bench warrant.
• Robert Alderman, 40, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge.
• Brent Biggs, 42, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on charges of three counts of fourth-offense DUI, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), nine traffic violations and two probation violations.
• James J. Brown, 32, of Clearfield, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) and public intoxication.
• Jayla L. Crouch, 28, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and five traffic violations.
• Ronald Adams, 60, of no fixed address, was booked Saturday on five bench warrants and public intoxication charge.
• Jason L. Harvey, 36, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Ryan York, 38, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on charges of menacing, theft less than $500 in value, three counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, theft of a vehicle with a value of $10,000 or more, second-degree evasion, third-degree trespassing, evidence tampering and public intoxication. York was also charged with being a second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Wyatt B. Caskey, 35, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree trafficking meth (first offense), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) and three traffic violations.
• William Mocabee, 55 of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on five first-degree meth trafficking charges, one first-degree heroin trafficking charge, four simple possession charges, a felon in possession of a handgun charge and a drug paraphernalia charge.
• Joshua Ferguson, 28, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on charges of intimidating a participant in a legal process, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.
