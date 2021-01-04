A new year has brought new bookings at the local jails.
According to online records, a few people started off the first few days of 2021 in the slammer.
Overall, the lock-ups were light and the DUIs were few and far between — a surprise for the New Year’s weekend.
Anyone named in the lockups is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following people were booked over the weekend:
Boyd County
Detention Center
• Brittany Niece, 29, of Argillite, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Denise L. Hager, 51, of Prichard, was booked Sunday on a first-offense DUI.
• Roy B. Fugeman, 59, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Shawn Geary, 45, no address listed, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
Big Sandy Regional
Detention Center
• Shane Denslow, 45, of Wyoming, was booked New Year’s Day on charges of marijuana trafficking between 8 ounces and 5 pounds and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense).
• Bobby J. Gilbert, 34, of Van Lear, was booked New Year’s Day on two out-of-jurisdiction warrants.
• Carl Perkins, 23, of Dana, was booked Friday on a second-degree burglary charge.
• William W. Chaffins, 32, of Louisville, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication and third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Jostan T. Helton, 28, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree promoting contraband, non-payment of court costs and possession of marijuana.
• Jennifer N. Arms, 34, of Red Bush, was booked Saturday on a first-degree bail jumping charge and a bench warrant.
• Davy Helton, 46, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on two charges of first-degree trafficking of an opiate (first offense), a second-degree trafficking charge (first offense), a third-degree trafficking charge (first offense), a first-offense marijuana trafficking charge and a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
• Glen M. Staniford, 39, of River, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and two probation violations.
Carter County
Detention Center
• James Salyers, 28, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on a third-degree burglary charge.
• Tessa A. Pelfrey, aka Tessa A. Reeves, 45, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.
Rowan County
Detention Center
• Johnny Oliver, 49, of Olive Hill, was booked New Yea’’s Day on a flagrant non-support charge and two traffic violations.
• Eric Audet, 31, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree possession of meth (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense DUI and two traffic violations.
• Joseph A. Carter, 33, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on a shoplifting charge.
• David Collett, 48, of Hazelgreen, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), providing false information to a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and four traffic violations.
