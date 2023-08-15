ASHLAND A 79-foot World War ll Hero Wall is projected to be complete in Ashland by June 2024.
Ashland City Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs gave an update about the wall at Monday’s Rotary Club meeting. She said the wall would list the names of all Boyd County residents who served in World War ll. This project has been a work in progress for a few years.
The commissioner announced the wall will be placed at 17th Street and Carter Avenue.
While she was speaking to other members in the Ashland Rotary Club, Spriggs held an illustration of the wall and expressed the need for donations.
“The names will be on the front and back, and the area will be lit up at night,” Spriggs said. “We got 6,238 names. ... I don’t know how much will be added, but I add a name once a week. We are adding names as we go.”
You can reach out (email regentpoagedar@gmail.com) to submit a name of a World War ll Veteran in Boyd County or make a donation. All checks should be made to Rotary Salute.
“It will be a wonderful thing for our city,” she said.