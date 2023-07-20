ASHLAND The few community members who showed up for a public forum to discuss Ashland Independent School’s District Facility Plan said the district should be advocating for academics over sports when it comes to spending $20 million in funds.
Richard Oppenheimer, Director of Student Achievement, welcomed only four community members with Board of Education member Dr. Blake Lewis and Superintendent Sean Howard seated in attendance.
Oppenheimer said the hearing was to gain community input regarding the school’s needs-based funding as it relates to school renovations, construction projects and the prioritization of items.
The Local Planning Committee — consisting of 19 voting members, made up of board members, teachers, administrators and community leaders — has already conducted open meetings pertaining to the District Facility Plan (DFP), and as of April, the committee voted 11-1 to pass the DFP onto the next stages.
Dave Williams, a member of the district’s Local Planning Committee and advocate for career and technical education, spoke first — saying he was the holdout in the otherwise unanimous vote.
At a previous committee meeting, Williams expressed concerns, as Paul G. Blazer graduates, boys specifically, rank in the bottom fourth percentile in career certifications — as neighboring counties rank in the top in comparison.
“I was the lone vote that voted against that, and my whole purpose of speaking tonight is to clarify that,” Williams said. “We did not clarify the descriptions of the programs we have listed for the career and technical education.”
Listed as a top priority in the current DFP, Paul G. Blazer High School is set to construct a new career and technical education building, which will allocate space for aviation, metal fabrication technology, plumbing and air conditioning — with a cost estimate of more than $7.4 million.
Williams said he has had contact with outside agencies for several months who concluded program and career paths that are predominately needed in this area aren’t on the list.
“This DFP was supposed to have been renewed and resubmitted in 2019. ... If we were to approve this ... I would like to take the time to look at these programs and have a plan,” Williams said, anticipating additional grants could come from the state.
Williams voiced apprehension on pushing the DFP through when grants could be on the table to help add these needed programs.
Williams came with additional parties, who say they conducted their own surveys throughout Ashland, and 73 of 75 neighbors favored prioritizing career and technical opportunities that included plumbing, carpentry and welding over the school district building an indoor sports complex.
The DFP includes the construction of a multi-purpose indoor athletic facility estimated at $6.5 million (listed as a priority 5 currently) — which, according to those who spoke on Thursday evening, including Williams, shouldn’t be the district’s priority at all.
Leigh Holderness, a retired teacher from Ashland, echoed Williams, saying the district prioritizing sports over the last couple decades has left a “shell of school system.”
Holderness said issues she faced decades ago, as far as school upgrades go, are still unsolved.
“In my opinion, and from what I’ve seen and my experience (the lack of upgrades) causes frustration and low morale among many school personnel who would like to have bathrooms updated instead of a Band-aid slapped on them when they mess up,” Holderness said.
“They would like to be able to have the space for needed programs like special education, speech, music, art, etc. ... Having a space for these programs improves their effectiveness immensely.”
Holderness said she was troubled when she learned of the low percentile of graduating students for post-high school readiness.
“Other school systems have prioritized school readiness and provided vocational or trade school avenues for their students,” Holderness said.
Conducting her own survey, Holderness said her polled community members also agreed the district should prioritize student safety, basic upkeep and post-graduation readiness over a new weight room and practice space.
“It is standard and essential that students and school staff have a comfortable and safe environment to support optimum learning. This should be our first priority in the facilities plan,” Holderness said.
Holderness closed with the following: “Academics should be the first priority always over sports. Not the other way around.”
Kaye Carr was the last to speak at the forum.
“I need to be a part of change — a good change,” Carr said.
“It’s all about the children. We hope as a group of citizens, that we want to work together with the board,” Carr said.
Oppenheimer said a recording of the meeting will be forwarded onto the Department of Education. A record will then be forwarded onto the Board of Education for individual review and approval.