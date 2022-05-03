ASHLAND Westwood residents spoke in glowing terms of Pat Ronald Caniff, the 87-year-old founder of Caniff Funeral Home who died Sunday at Community Hospice Care Center.
Caniff also was instrumental in forming the Westwood Volunteer Fire Department. He ran the ambulance service in the 1960s and 1970s from the funeral home, responding to calls for ambulance and firefighters.
Westwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brent Webster said he was known for his generosity.
“He would give you the shirt off his back,” Webster, who worked at the funeral home for him for several years, said. “I don’t know anybody that didn’t like Pat. I don’t think he had a harsh word for anybody. He was a good man.”
Webster said he helped get the Dixon Cemetery cleaned up when it fell into disrepair and served in a variety of service clubs.
“Pat was great. By the time I joined (the fire department), he was more support for the department. He was the go-to guy when you needed something,” Webster said. “We have pictures of him on a fire scene in a three-piece suit fighting the fire.”
Caniff’s son-in-law, George Davis, said his life was dedicated to serving and helping others.
“Pat was not only my father-in-law; he was my friend,” Davis said. “He grew up on a farm during the Great Depression and knew hard times.”
Davis said he tried to help in any situation.
“There was a steady stream of people who would come to him for any need,” Davis said. “He would open his wallet to help people, to provide things for them.”
He also noted Caniff’s contribution to ambulance service in the Westwood area.
“He was basically the first responder for this part of the county for years and probably saved a lot of lives,” Davis said, noting he was a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy. He also kept some medical equipment to give to those in need.
“He just loved people and loved helping people,” Davis said. “People just came in for advice — financial advice, family counseling, even to tell people when to plant in the spring. They just wanted his input on life, and he sat down and took time and really cared.”
Caniff touched lives within his profession.
Neil Wright, co-owner of Wright’s Funeral Home in Greenup, said Caniff was a father figure to him.
“My dad died 20 years ago this year, and when he passed away, Pat stepped in as a mentor, to tell me what to do and what not to do, and I respected him,” Wright said. “He didn’t always tell you what you wanted to hear, but he’d say, ‘Are you sure you want to do that?’ That was his way of telling you to rethink it.”
Wright said he was active in the Masons with him, and Caniff was the definition of strength, one of the pillars of the Masonic organization.
“You never shook anyone’s hands until you shook his hand,” Wright said. “I never felt a more powerful handshake than Pat Caniff’s. He was a man among men.”
Jimm Smedley, pastor at Community Hospice Care Center, also was struck by the strength of his handshake.
“The strongest handshake in the state,” Smedley said.
He echoed other comments about Caniff’s generosity and caring for others, as well as his ability to work with others.
“He was a true professional and he was a friend to me and encouraged me when I was young to do what I’m doing,” he said.
His work with the Lions Club helped get eyeglasses to those who needed them, but couldn’t afford them and his work with the Shriners helped transport children to Lexington for treatment. Smedley said he mentored several funeral home directors in the area as they pursued their career field. He said Caniff started a scholarship through the Funeral Home Directors Association of Kentucky, of which he was a past president.
“Only God knows how many people he has helped,” Smedley said. “If there was a hall of fame for funeral home directors he’d be in it.”
Although Sidney Fogel knew Caniff professionally, he respected him personally as well.
Fogel, president of the Funeral Home Directors Association of Kentucky, said Caniff cared deeply about people.
“He was a past president of the association and very, very proud to be a funeral director and loved funeral service and working with families, providing compassionate care,” Fogel said. “He was one of the finest men I knew and I miss him so much.”
He said Caniff worked hard to establish a scholarship for the association to award to aspiring mortuary school students. Later, the board of directors changed the name to honor him.
“It meant a lot to him,” Fogel recalled, noting he was surprised by the news during an annual meeting.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, representatives of the association traveled to Ashland to present Caniff with his 60-year pin and an old portrait of him the association commissioned.
“He was just a fantastic man and a true gentleman,” Fogel said. “He loved his family and this organization. I can’t say enough good about him.”
Davis said the family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from the community.
“They don’t make them like him anymore; they really don’t,” he said.
Caniff is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dana Smith Caniff; a son, Patrick Jason “P.J.” Caniff of Russell; a daughter, Marcia Caniff Davis, and her husband, George, of Ashland; a granddaughter, Olivia Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Caniff Funeral Home in Westwood with Jimm Smedley and Jack Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be provided by the Kenova American Legion Post 93 and the U.S. Navy. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. today at the funeral home. Masonic services and Scottish Rites will be at 7 p.m. today.
