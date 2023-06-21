SUMMIT Local school boards have only a short time to decide if and what parts of Senate Bill 150 they’ll implement in the upcoming school year regarding how issues of sexuality and gender are handled in their schools.
According to several speakers at a Town Hall-type meeting on Wednesday, the anti-trans bill will implement policies that allow the misgendering of students, a ban on gender-affirming care and the “de-transition” of those already receiving treatment, the right for educators or administrators to “out” students to parents, outlaw conversations regarding gender and sexuality and endanger the lives of transgender children.
The bill, which passed through a Republican-majority legislature in March, is complex and muddy with legal jargon and contradictory lines, and it’s facing scrutiny in Boyd County.
About 60 people crowded Boyd County Public Library’s Midland Branch on for “Pass The Mic,” co-hosted by Ashland KY Pride and Kentucky People’s Union, with a goal in mind to educate school board officials on the steps they could take to make school safe and inclusive for transgender youth pending the newest legislation.
Despite an invitation extended from both organizations, no school officials or representatives were present on Wednesday night, and that’s telling, according to Elliot Fredrick, an organizer of the “Pass The Mic” event.
“There is change they can make,” Fredrick said.
River Fazekas, with Kentucky People’s Union, said the event was an opportunity for community members to meet, speak and formulate action against the Senate Bill that’s set to pass in one week.
Fazekas said they know what it’s like to be a trans youth, adding no ostracized child is alone.
With no clear individuals in support of the bill, the podium was open to any in the room who wished to speak.
Thick with emotion, individuals spoke of their own family members who were nearly lost to suicide.
“We’re just going to lose more kids,” one woman called out when asked why she decided to attend the meeting.
Janette Marks was the first to speak, saying June 21 marked the anniversary that her trans nephew attempted suicide.
Marks said her nephew is now a therapist, helping individuals through hurdles he too faced.
Said Marks: “Jesus had a golden rule — to treat others as you want to be treated.” Marks added nowhere in the Bible did Jesus condemn anyone individually, yet he did denounce religious hypocrisy.
Heather Hayes, a parent of a son at Boyd County High School, said it’s been a constant battle, even before the passing of any bills, in getting her son to feel comfortable enough to use the restroom at school.
“What now?” Hayes asked.
Hayes’s son elected to speak after. “How do I affect you?” he asked, “There’s people across the country I don’t even know that hate me.”
Multiple educators spoke on Wednesday, cumulatively saying they were confused by the language in the bill, fearing the repercussions of saying the wrong things that aren’t clearly established in the legal language.
“Not only are schools not going to be safe for trans youth, they’re not safe for anyone,” an unnamed educator said.
Suzanne Griffith, an educator for more than 30 years provided a brief lesson on the importance of a Constitutional Republic and the rights that are guaranteed to all free persons, in both the United States Constitution and the State Constitution.
“You have the Constitution behind you; you fight like hell,” Griffith closed.
Warren Howard, a professor of education, said he too was confused by the language in the bill, believing it’s purposefully written that way.
“We have to stand up. You can’t be on the fence about this,” Howard said.
“This,” Howard paused, pointing at the crowd, “is the right side of history.”
Fredrick again offered the mic to any school board member or school official for a moment to speak, but as there were none in attendance, Ashland City Commissioner Josh Blanton took the mic.
Blanton said he was there to simply listen to the individuals he represents. “That’s what public officials should do,” he said, adding there is power in numbers.
“There’s numbers here,” Blanton said.
A crowd member called out, concerned at the lack of school representation. “There’s nobody here to advocate for our children, except for us,” they said.
The remainder of the meeting served as a call to action, encouraging those in attendance to be there for trans youth and a determination to bring concerns to the schools if the schools refused to come to them.
“Our ancestors fought for us, we’ll be the ancestors fighting for the future,” Celina Culver, with Kentucky People’s Union, said. “Appalachia has a long history of solidarity.”