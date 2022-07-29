Local first responders have been busy providing relief to the thousands of Kentuckians affected by devastating flooding throughout southeastern Kentucky. Other citizens can help, too.
Kentucky Power announced a flood relief drive. Donations will be accepted on Monday, Aug. 1, and Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kentucky Power headquarters at 1645 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
Among the supplies needed are water (cases or gallons) and cleaning supplies (garbage bags, sponges, gloves, bleach, brooms, shovels, paper towels, etc.).
All items will be distributed among Knott, Perry, Letcher, Leslie and Breathitt counties.
Contact Amanda Clark at (606) 694-7145 or acclark1@aep.com for more information.
Team Kentucky’s Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund’s link is https://secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/FinanceEKYFloodRelief.
The link to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s Appalachian Crisis Aid Fund is https://appalachianky.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1170.
Several local churches have announced different ways of supplying assistance as well.
Greenup County Emergency Management announced it was assigned to Letcher County on Friday, helping coordinate rescue and recovery efforts and operating the Emergency Operations Center.
According to GCEM, more than 30 firefighters and three law enforcement officers from Greenup County were searching areas assigned by the Emergency Operations Center.
Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter sent two dump trucks with plows to assist in removing debris from roadways to allow first responders access to hard-hit areas, said GCEM.
Boyd County Emergency Medical Services announced that responders from the county were in different parts of southeastern Kentucky on Thursday and continued to have a presence Friday.
“We send all the strength, safety and perseverance to bring them home safely when the job is done,” read a post on the BCEM Facebook page.