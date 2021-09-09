Seven local students graduated from The Center for Rural Development’s youth programs this summer.
Leah Mays, representing West Carter High School, graduated from the Rogers Scholars program at Morehead State University in July. She is the daughter of Judy and Michael Mabry, of Olive Hill.
Sara Bays and Sydney Kinner, both of Boyd County High School, graduated from the Rogers Scholars program at Morehead State University in July. Bays is the daughter of Marty and Alison Bays, of Ashland. Kinnel is the daughter of Wayne and Tara Kinnel, of Ashland.
Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”
The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
“The Rogers Scholars program challenges students to look at all of the possibilities that are open to them and aims to put them on a path to success at a young age while helping to create well rounded individuals that will go on to change this region forever,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center.
Altogether, Boyd County had three representatives in the Rogers Scholars program. As reported earlier this summer, the program was also held at Lindsey Wilson College in June, which was attended by Ashland Paul G. Blazer student Abby Meek.
Each graduate of the Rogers Scholars program earns potential access to exclusive scholarship opportunities from some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities.
The 2022 application period is Nov. 1, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022.
Boyd County Middle School student Jacob Layne graduated from the Rogers Explorers program at Morehead State University in July. He is the son of Michael and April Layne of Catlettsburg.
Two Carter County students graduated from the Rogers Explorers program — Addi Tiller and Kelsey Wilson. Rogers Explorers is a summer youth leadership program that takes place on five different college campuses throughout the Commonwealth.
Tiller is the daughter of Brad and Jaime Tiller, of Grayson. She attended the Union College camp representing East Carter Middle School. At graduation, representatives from the college announced that students would receive a $2,000 scholarship offer upon high school graduation.
Wilson is the daughter of Bill and Becky Wilson, of Olive Hill. She attended the Eastern Kentucky University camp representing West Carter Middle School.
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Rogers Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on a leading Kentucky college campus where experts will guide them through hands-on assignments. The program is provided at no cost to eligible students within The Center’s 45-county primary service area.
Rogers Explorers is presented by The Center in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, and Union College. The 2022 application period is Dec. 1, 2021 through Feb. 28, 2022.
East Carter High School student Sydney Bush graduated from the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI) in July. Bush is the daughter of Carla Bush, of Grayson.
ELI is a weeklong summer leadership camp for student entrepreneurs. ELI provides high school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky with an in-depth look at what it takes to start their own business venture — from idea development to building a model prototype of their business concept.
The Center for Rural Development partners with Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation and Eastern Kentucky University to develop the program. During the camp, ELI business teams competed in the Business Concept Challenge competition. Members of the winning team earned a $16,000 scholarship from EKU.
The Center’s youth programs are made possible through the 2021 sponsors: TTAI of Somerset, South Kentucky RECC, Conley Bottom Resort, Outdoor Venture, Community Trust Bank of Somerset, First and Farmers Bank of Somerset, Kentucky Utilities, Lincoln Manufacturing, Forcht Bank of Somerset, and Vaughn and Melton, of Middlesboro.
For more information about The Center’s youth programs, contact Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator at The Center, at across@centertech.com or call (606) 677-6019.