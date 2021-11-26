FRANKFORT Area residents were among those chosen to receive Governor's Service Awards for 2021, which were announced on Nov. 10.
Winners from eastern Kentucky were: Jasmine Webb of Ashland; Aubree Hay and Abby McGuire of Boyd County; and Eta Gamma Chapter of Theta Chi in Rowan County.
The awards ceremony, which was broadcast on Serve Kentucky's Facebook page, honored 15 individuals and 13 groups.
“Today we celebrate the resilient and selfless contributions of volunteers across the state. These individuals and organizations are living out their values and faith by helping others with no expectation of anything in return,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during the broadcast. “Congratulations to the award recipients and thank you to all volunteers for letting your light shine throughout our commonwealth. You are such an important part of Team Kentucky.”
Recipients of the Volunteer Service Awards were Webb, Hay and McGuire.
• In the early portion of the pandemic, Webb made and sold masks to address the supply shortage, raising $11,500 for the Kentucky Children's Miracle Network. Additionally, she organized the Ashland/Grayson COVID-19 Match Program to reduce the risk of exposure for at-risk community members by pairing them with volunteers who could bring them necessities. Her volunteerism also predates pandemic efforts with participation in the Boyd County Key Club, organizing multiple fundraising events to raise $5,000 for Ashland Build-A-Bed. As a certified instructor for children's and women's self-defense classes, she helped develop and run
the pilot of the radKIDS training program, Tough Cookies.
• Hay and McGuire, both 2020 recipients of the President's Volunteer Service Award, identified a need and learned how to sew masks. With a $250 Power of Youth mini-grant from America's Promise Alliance to purchase fabric, elastic, and thread, the girls launched a project to provide masks for shelters and nonprofits. In total, they donated 800 sewn, reusable masks and 200 disposable masks to nine shelter and social service organizations. In addition, the girls organized two supply drives for Shelter of Hope and Ashland Blazer Youth Services Center and sought donations to make Easter Baskets to auction off for Hope's Place as part of the nonprofit's “Chocolate Extravaganza.”
• Eta Gamma Chapter of Theta Chi of Morehead received the Disaster Response Service Award.
The group of 58 young men helped the communities around them when snowstorms in early 2021. Theta Chi spent six days shoveling the city's main street, sidewalks and many individuals’ driveways.
When the spring rains led to catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, Theta Chi spent a day helping the Beattyville’s Three Forks Historical Center lay out old documents to dry in the sun, cleaning damaged items, drying the water-damaged floors and removing items that could not be
saved. In April, Theta Chi's vaccinated members helped Better Life Church return some normalcy to children by helping with the church's Kid’s Carnival. In June, the fraternity helped First Church of God in Mount Sterling put on their annual Joy Prom for community members with special needs.
In addition to their people-oriented volunteer service, the fraternity also had multiple litter clean-up events and cleaned more than 20 miles of roads throughout the spring semester. In total, Theta Chi completed 1,188 service hours for the 2021 spring semester.