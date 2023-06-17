GILBERTSVILLE A few boys from Boyd County attended the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch as it opened its 48th camping season on Monday, June 12.
The camp will run throughout June and July, serving both boys and girls alternating weeks throughout the camp season.
“Campers enjoy the regular camp activities such as arts and crafts, nature, sports, swimming, fishing, archery, etc.,” said Jerry Wagner, KSA & Ranch executive director. “It is a week filled with fun and learning and our hope is for campers to create a lifetime of memories during their stay, as well as learn the value of respect and other life skills.”
Boys from Boyd County who attended from June 12-15 are Hunter Richardson, Bradlee Cox, William Smith Jr. and Steven Young.
These counties were also represented: Bullitt, Caldwell, Clark, Crittenden, Davis, Edmonson, Franklin, Fulton, Grayson, Lyon, Marion, Mercer, Owen, Shelby and Warren.
The Boys & Girls Ranch is a non-profit organization, serving Kentucky’s youth through a camping program designed to build their self-esteem, while teaching them respect for themselves, others and law enforcement professionals. The camp is free to the campers, thanks to the dedication and support of sheriffs, members and contributors.
Call (270) 362-8660 for more information about the ranch.