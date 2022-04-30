ASHLAND A local woman is curating an exhibit at the International Museum of the Horse at the Kentucky Horse Park.
Heather Whitman, curator at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, put together an exhibit about Anita Madden last year. The Ashland native was known for her extravagant Derby parties, which drew celebrities from every realm. The parties, which she orchestrated for 40 years, were in her adopted hometown of Lexington and meant to bring attention to the city and the Derby.
Whitman said she was approached by Bill Bright, curator of the International Museum of the Horse, about guest-curating the exhibit there.
“While our display was up, we had a visit from the director of the International Museum of the Horse, Amy Beisel. She wanted to see our display, as they had wanted to do a display at their museum as well," Whitman said. "I've never learned who had the idea to invite me as a guest curator, but I’m sure Amy told Bill about the display here. Apparently, prior to the pandemic, they had been approached by Hamburg Place about doing a display, had agreed to, but then when everything shut down it got put on hold."
Hamburg Place is the horse farm owned by the Maddens that, in the last few decades, has been sold piecemeal for retail development.
Whitman said the exhibit will include some items that were not available to the Highlands because they were on loan elsewhere, but much of the exhibit consists of the flamboyant gowns worn by Madden at her parties.
"I think seeing our exhibit gave them an idea of what it could look like for them," Whitman said. "According to Bill, this is a very different exhibit for them, as they usually have to deal with saddles, horse trophies, etc. To have this space full of fabulous dresses is very different."
As curator, Whitman said she worked with Hamburg Place on choosing objects for the show, wrote labels for items and spent time in Lexington to lay out the exhibit and place objects, with help from Hamburg Place and the International Museum of the Horse.
When the exhibit opens on May 5, Whitman will return to give a talk about the nature and purpose of the Madden parties.
"I’m going to focus on the horses they bred a bit, as the clientele of the International Museum of the Horse are very interested in that, and I'm also going to speak a little bit about my experience working with these objects in two exhibits," she said.
The exhibit will continue through November.
(606) 326-2661 |